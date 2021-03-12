In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 11
10:36 p.m.: A caller from Maplewood Avenue reported that a white cat was struck by a vehicle and is still alive but bleeding from its mouth. Animal control arrived to take the cat to North Shore Vet.
4:52 p.m.: Police were dispatched to West Parish Elementary School at 10 Concord St. to assist MedFlight with a medevac from Stanwood Point.
2:36 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported in front of the Greely's Funeral Home at 212 Washington St.
2:35 p.m.: A Walgreens manager at 201 Main St. reported that a woman is attempting to sell medications in front of the store. The person left prior to the arrival of an officer.
2:10 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Willow Street to assist the Fire Department with a report of a car on fire. Tally's Towing was notified and removed the vehicle.
1:56 p.m.: One hypodermic needle retrieved from Cedar Street was disposed of safely.
1:28 p.m.: A dog with a collar was reported running up the highway towars the bridge. The area search was negative.
10:54 a.m.: A hypodermic needle retrieved from the sidewalk at Webster Street was disposed of safely..
9:11 a.m.: A resident of Englewood Road reported that people have been riding dirt bikes in the woods behind his home and others in the neighborhood almost daily in the late afternoon. This has been going on for sometime and neighbors would like police to be aware of it.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 11
10:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
5:39 p.m.: A driver on Norwood Avenue received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
2:11 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Calebs Lane. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
12:48 p.m.: A person reported losing a wallet on Main Street.
10:04 a.m.: Report of a parked car that began rolling downhill on Thatcher Road. The car did not hit anything and stopped moving once it reached the bottom of the hill. No injuries were reported.
9:18 a.m.: Officer periodically shut down the roadway on Thatcher Road as workers were blasting in the area throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 11
2:17 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Friday, March 12
6:47 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
Thursday, March 11
9:41 p.m.: Officers spoke with a Lufkin Street resident regarding an incident that occurred in Gloucester.
5:05 a.m.: A dirt bike driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for riding the bike on the roadway.
3:33 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run side-swipe on a car parked on John Wise Avenue. The parked car's side mirror was reportedly damaged. Officers were unable to locate the driver that hit the car.
12:03 p.m.: Report of construction materials stolen from John Wise Avenue. The matter is under investigation.
9:53 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for hands-free driving.
9:02 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a stray dog wandering around Western Avenue.