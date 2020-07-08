In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 7
4:21 p.m.: A man was reportedly yelling at a woman who was walking away from him in the area of the train station on Railroad Avenue.
2:40 p.m.: A Washington Street caller reported that his computer had been compromised by a third party. He contacted Apple and it requested he notify the police.
2:20 p.m.: A caller from Temple Ahavat Achim at 86 Middle St. reported that a squatter would not leave. The caller explained that squatter is allowed at the shelter but refused to go. Members of the police Community Impact Unit were able to get her to move along.
1:10 p.m.: A caller from the Crow's Nest on Main Street reported an unwelcome guest.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 7
7:04 p.m.: A cell phone found on Front Beach was turned into police.
3:11 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
2:34 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her house on Sandy Bay Terrace.
2:13 p.m.: A driver hit a parked car on the corner Jewett Street and Broadway. No injuries were reported. The accident caused minor damage to the parked car. Information was exchanged between the driver and the owner of the parked car.
11:58 a.m.: Officers advised a Jewett Street resident who reported someone had damaged his car while it was parked on his property.
7:11 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. Services were rendered on site.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 8
11:25 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Old Essex Road.
8:10 a.m.: Patrols were notified of a street cleaner driving down the wrong way on Vine Street.
1:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Stanley Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Tuesday, July 7
3:18 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains.
ESSEX
Tuesday, July 7
9:34 p.m.: Officers confiscated fireworks on Low Land Farm Road.
8:10 p.m.: A driver on the corner of John Wise Avenue and Island Road received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
6:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:55 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead coyote on the corner of John Wise Avenue and Choate Street.
1:56 p.m.: Officers assisted an Eastern Avenue resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made in his or her name.
10:46 a.m.: A driver on Apple Street received a citation for speeding.