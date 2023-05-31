In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, June 1
4:30 a.m.: A complaint about noise at a Sandy Bay Terrace address was lodged.
2:04 a.m.: A vehicle illegally parked at T Wharf was ticketed.
Wednesday May 31
8:51 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a verbal warning was issued.
8:20 p.m.: A motor vehicle crash was reported at a Mt. Pleasant Street address.
7:55 p.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Broadway address.
Medical emergencies: A person was taken to a hospital by ambulance from a a Main Street address at 8:23 a.m., while ambulance service was refused at a Story Street address at 1:35 p.m. and Atlantic Avenue address at 7:31 p.m.
4:44 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a South Street address.
2:35 p.m.: After a report of the violation of the town’s bylaws at a Quarry Road address, a verbal warning was issued.
11:39 a.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on High Street.
ESSEX
Thursday June 1
6:11 a.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Choate Street.
GLOUCESTER
Friday, May 19
Harassment reported at 2:33 p.m., and on Western Avenue at 8:31 p.m. and on Warner Street at 8:47 p.m.
8:12 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Cleveland Street and Cleveland Place. A caller reported seeing a male passenger exit a vehicle with a Massachusetts license plate, cover his face with a bandana and puncture the tire of another vehicle with a knife. Police could not locate any vehicles in the area that appeared damaged.
7:56 p.m.: Police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 40-year-old Gloucester man for having an uninsured, unregistered vehicle on a public way. Police ran the license plate of a white Toyota Highlander parked on School Street and the query returned the vehicle with a revoked registration. Police requested the vehicle be towed and the plates removed and disposed.
Hypodermic needles retrieved on Bent and Friend streets at 11:06 a.m. and on Railroad Avenue at 4:57 p.m. were disposed of safely.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Washington Street and Riverside Avenue at 7:52 a.m., on Pleasant Street at 11:47 a.m. and Blackburn Circle at 3:05 p.m.
Fraud: Reports were taken at the Main Street station at 2:26 and 2:30 p.m.
Noon: Police took a report of shoplifting at Dollar General on Whistlestop Way.
11:34 a.m.: A group was dispersed on Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road. Police saw several dozen kids heading to Good Harbor Beach and determined it was senior skip day for several schools and the teens were sent on their way.
12:45 a.m.: Peace was restored after a disturbance on Atlantic Road.