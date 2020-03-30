In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 30
8:45 a.m.: A hypodermic needle found outside Ben's Wallpaper on Railroad Avenue was retrieved and disposed of safely.
Sunday, March 29
4:10 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
Hypdermic needles were collected from the intersection of Prospect Street and Prospect Square at 12:53 p.m. and Taylor Street at 1:37 p.m. Both were disposed of safely.
Saturday, March 28
9:30 p.m.: A caller on Perkins Street reported loud music.
6:04 p.m.: A noise complaint was reported at Cleveland Street.
4:34 p.m.: A caller at the intersection of Hough and Western Avenues reported two motorists outside of their vehicles punching each other and arguing.
2:23 p.m.: A caller at an East Main Street marina reported that he received a pay-by-plate statement on his boat trailer registration passing through Charlton East on March 16. The caller explained that he has had his boat parked at the marina since November and has not moved it since. When he went to look at the trailer, he noticed that the license plate had been stolen.
12:22 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered at Washington Street and disposed of safely.
10:59 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Perkins Street.
Friday, March 27
7:07 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 24b Cherry St. for a report of an incident involving a delivery man. The caller explained he and his neighbor at 24a Cherry St. share a common driveway, and that man making a delivery from Mike's Place to his neighbor. The caller explained that when he was informing the driver that he did not want him turning in his driveway, the man reached for a knife and exited the vehicle. He stated that the man had the knife in his right hand but did not threaten him, point it at him or make any moves toward him.
Police later went to Mike's Place and spoke with the delivery man, who detailed that he made the delivery, the woman signed the slip, and he went back to his car and got inside. When he got inside his car, the caller pushed the door shut.
The delivery man reported that the caller was crazy, yelling that the driveway was his property. The delivery man explained that he did get out of his car to tell the caller that he was only making a delivery and that he had no knife on him — only a black pen.
4:51 p.m.: Suspicious activity with a motor vehicle was reported at Gloucester High School on Leslie O Johnson Road.
2:03 p.m.: A medical emergency was reported at Farrington Avenue.
10:21 a.m.: A disturbance was reported at Perkins Street.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, March 29
7:11 p.m.: Lift assist on Gap Head Road.
3:17 p.m.: The DPW reported a sign on Pebble Beach had been vandalized.
1:54 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lamb Heights. The person refused ambulance services.
Saturday, March 28
12:37 p.m.: A North Road resident reported someone had cut down his rosebush and sunflowers while they were away. Officers took pictures and asked neighbors if they saw anything. The homeowners plan on reaching out to their gardener for more information.
12:33 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a car fire on Granite Street. No injuries were reported.
Friday, March 27
8:48 p.m.: Single-car accident on Sandy Bay Terrace. A passenger was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. The driver was cited for unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle to endanger. The car was towed.
MANCHESTER
Recreational areas closed: Officers dismissed multiple people using outdoor recreational spaces around town over the weekend. All beaches, parks and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday, March 30
10:04 a.m.: Report of electrical issues at Manchester Police Department. Manchester Electric was called to the station.
9:45 and 12:33 a.m.: Two lift assists on Newport Park and Bigwood Road.
Sunday, March 29
3:32 p.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
4:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, March 28
3:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:25 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an aggressive dog on Central Street.
11:15 a.m.: Civil complaint regarding a construction matter on Walker Road.
11:15 a.m.: Firefighters provided mutual aid to a fire in Hamilton.
5:29 a.m.: Lift assist on Bigwood Road.
ESSEX
Sunday, March 29
2:33 p.m.: Report of a loose dog running around Story Street. Officers were unable to locate the dog.
4:36 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, March 28
9:29 p.m.: Report of an oil burner on fire in a Western Avenue basement. Hamilton Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene. Firefighters were able to shut off the furnace. Damage was contained to the furnace only and no other damage was reported. The homeowner said they will contact their oil service provider the next day.
Friday, March 27
4 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound hit a turkey. According to police, the turkey broke the car's windshield and the driver received minor cuts on his knuckles. Ambulance services were refused. The car was towed.
