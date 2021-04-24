In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, April 23
Alarms sounded at the North Shore Arts Association on Pirate Lane at 2:05 a.m. and at the Sawyer Free Library, 9 Dale Ave., at 8:25 a.m. Buildings checked in both instances.
8:14 a.m.: Well-being check made on individual on the Burnham Street side of Burnham Field.
7:50 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash on Warner Street. Property damage but no injuries reported.
Debris in the roadway reported at the intersections of Grant Circle and Washington Street at 1:31 a.m. and Seaglass Lane and Washington Street at 6:11 a.m. In both cases, the hazards were removed.
12:02 a.m.: A 911 call from the Heights of Cape Ann resulted in the rescue squad transporting an individual to the hospital.
Thursday, April 22
Medical emergencies: Rescue squads responded to Keystone Road at 10:13 a.m., and took a person to the hospital, and to theHeights of Cape Ann at 8:17 and 11:37 p.m. when aid was given.
10:27 p.m.: A 20-year-old Wiley Street woman will be summonsed to court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon after police were called to Spring Street to quell a disturbance.
9:13 p.m.: An arrest warrant was served at a Bass Avenue business.
8:54 p.m.: Debris said to be in the roadway on Route 128 northbound prior to Grant Circle could not located.
Peace was restored after an unwelcome guest was reported on Alpine Court at 6:54 p.m. and an assault was reported on Perkins Road at 7:46 p.m.
911 calls from Cleveland Street at 7:43 p.m. were answered and service given.
7:32 p.m.: Assistance was given to an Essex agency.
7:30 p.m.: Report of suspicious activity in a motor vehicle on Lane Road checked out.
3:44 p.m.: Incapacitated person reported near 127 Eastern Ave. facing building. No action required.
3:31 p.m.: Caller reports a bag possibly containing drugs left on a boulder near the corner of Washington Street and Wingaersheek Road. An officer brought the mostly empty bag to a place where it was safe to open if it contained drugs and found dog treats inside. The bag and treats were disposed of safely.
Motor vehicles crashes were reported outside the police station on Main Street at 11:21 a.m. and at the intersection of Washington Street and Centennial Avenue at 12:33 p.m. Only property damage and no injuries were reported.
11:55 a.m.: The well-being of a person at the corner of Columbia and School streets was checked.
9:51 a.m.: A citizen in Prospect Square was given assistance.
9:27 a.m.: A 38-year-old Washington Street woman will be summonsed to court on a charge of violating a harassment prevention order.
ROCKPORT
Friday, April 23
12:09 a.m.: Officers asked a person who parked in front of a fire hydrant on Pleasant Street to move their car.
Thursday, April 22
9:51 and 2:12 p.m.: Medical emergencies on High Street Court and Eden Road. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:52 a.m.: A driver on Curtis Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:46 a.m.: Officers assisted a moving truck park in front of a Dock Square home.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 22
5:33 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:02 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for having a defective equipment.
4:56 and 4:29 p.m.: Two drivers on School Street and Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:25 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person refused ambulance services.
ESSEX
Friday, April 23
5:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Thursday, April 22
7:12 p.m.: A Lufkin Street resident reported a possible unauthorized use of their car. The matter is currently under investigation.
5:59 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a criminal application for unlicensed operation.
5:13 p.m.: National Grid was notified to fix downed electrical wires on Western Avenue.
3:08 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:50 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove debris in the roadway on Eastern Avenue.