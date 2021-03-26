In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, March 26
7:24 a.m.: A dead fox was reported to be in the road on Washington Street.
12:05 a.m.: Gunshots were reported to have been heard near Leonard Street. An officer found nothing.
Thursday, March 25
4:19 p.m.: A caller at the Dun Fudgin Ramp at 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road reported finding a backpack with a laptop and cell phone in it.
12:01 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from the right side of the sidewalk on East Main Street and disposed of safely.
11:20 a.m.: A woman called the station to report that her purse was stolen out her vehicle sometime between noon and 2 p.m. Thursday while it parked in the TD Bank parking lot off Rogers Street. The purse contained cash and various credit cards.
9:57 a.m.: A couple of trapped beavers were reported at Kondelin Road.
ROCKPORT
Friday, March 26
5:39 and 2:27 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Meadow Road and Curtis Street. Both individuals refused ambulance services.
Thursday, March 27
9:31 p.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
6:58 p.m.: Officers cleared branches from the roadway on Main Street.
2:13 p.m.: A driver on Highview Road received a written warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 27
4:58 p.m.: Skylar Rae Pignatella, 21, of Wilmington, was arrested on School Street on outstanding warrant for failing to appear for a scheduled case in Concord District Court. Pignatella made bail shortly after her arrest and is expected at Concord District Court in the near future, according to Manchester Police.
4:40 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
12:08 p.m.: A driver on Vine Street received a criminal application for operating with revoked insurance.
7:17 p.m.: A drive on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having unsecured equipment.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 27
5:11 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
2:17 p.m.: Officers assisted State Police in detonating a small incendiary device in the dirt lot at the end of Shepard Memorial Drive. Police said there was no risk to the public but asked people to stay away. No issues were caused by the detonation and the area was reopened to the public.
11:27 a.m.: Lift assist on Wood Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:25 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for unlicensed operation.