In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Friday, Aug. 11
9:35 p.m.: A criminal complaint against a 70-year-old Gloucester woman charging her with drunken driving and leaving the scene of property damage was filed after a car crash on Lepage Lane. A caller told police he saw a car almost strike a fire hydrant and then drive toward Lepage Lane, the private way for Pond View Village. Another 911 call in the area of 3 Lepage Lane said a car had hit a tree. Fencing was also hit as the car drove down the sidewalk, according to a police report. The responding officer was flagged down by a witness who said he and his wife saw a black sedan hit a tree and a parked vehicle, then drive down the sidewalk before returning to the road. Police followed a fluid trail to a black Kia and saw a woman standing nearby. As police approached, the woman sat in the car and attempted to set the car in motion by manipulating the shift knob. Police ordered the woman out of the car. The reports states that as she exited the car, she looked at the officer and said: “I drank too much.” Noticing signs of intoxication, police had the woman sit back in her car and asked her if she was injured, and she said she was not. Police saw the car had heavy damage to the front bumper and hood, with tree bark near the license plate stuck in the vehicle. Police called for an ambulance and a tow truck. After performing several field sobriety tests, which police said she failed, Gloucester Fire arrived and recommended she be taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Police told her they would be filing charges and an immediate threat form with the Registry of Motor Vehicles to have her license suspended.
6:34 p.m.: Police took a report of larceny of a package from Prospect Street.
4:30 p.m.: Police took a report of an assault on Western Avenue.
10:02 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Bridgewater Street and River Road.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Crashes with property damage only were reported at Blackburn Center involving a parked car at 12:02 p.m., 354 Main St. at 2:14 p.m., 334 Main St. at 4:53 p.m., Plover Way at 5:16 p.m., and Grant Circle at 6:34 p.m., to which police responded.
5:11 p.m.: An officer reported a trailer had been chained to a telephone pole, a violation of city ordinance, on Magnolia Avenue for more than a month.
2:04 p.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Chestnut and Prospect streets, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 54-year-old Prospect Street resident charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon, a bicycle. Police learned that the resident argued with another man about being allowed on the property. The 54-year-old said the other man punched him in the face so, in defense, he hit him back . The other man said he was confronted by the 54-year-old about being on the property. He said was blocked from going in and when he tried to go around, the 54-year-old grabbed his bike and threw it at him, and he felt a sharp pain in his left hand. He then said he hit the resident to defend himself. Paramedics evaluated the victim’s hand and he was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Police noticed signs of intoxication in the 54-year-old and decided to summons him with a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a bicycle.
11:59 a.m.: On Acacia Street, a 29-year-old Gloucester man was arrested on charges of possession of Class A and Class B drugs. Also, a 51-year-old Gloucester man was charged with possession of a Class B drug. Police were conducting surveillance on Maplewood Avenue and Grove Street when a detective alleged he saw two known drug users leave a woman’s house and walk to Oak Grove Cemetery. Police saw them meet with a third person, who police said was a narcotics user who had recently been arrested for narcotics distribution, a report said. Police observed the three huddle next to a large monument and the two men appeared to smoke crack cocaine from a glass pipe, police said. Police approached them on foot and placed them in handcuffs. Police informed the 29-year-old he was being arrested for constructive possession of crack cocaine, the report said. When asked if he had any other drugs on him, the man said he had “rigs” or needles in his right pocket. Police also found a tin cap in his left pocket with suspected fentanyl residue on it, the report said. On the 51-year-old, police found two suspected crack pipes, police said, one that police said appeared to have been passed from the older man to the younger one earlier in the cemetery.
11 a.m.: A past hit-and-run crash was reported on East Main Street.
8:37 a.m.: A caller told police a storage shed was damaged two days ago at St. John’s Church on Middle Street and there has been a strange man seen walking the grounds.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday Aug. 22
Noise complaints were lodged about a Main Street address at 12:54 a.m. and a Jewett Street address at 3:05 a.m.
Monday Aug. 21
Calls about animals were made from Marmion Way at 10:01 a.m.; Normanstone Avenue at 10:55 a.m, and Granite Street at 11:40 a.m., of which Animal Control was notified; and Lanes Farm Way at 10:36 p.m.
6:07 p.m.: Public Works was notified of reported bad road conditions on Main Street.
6:05 p.m.: A person was spoken to about an motor vehicle illegally parked on Stockholm Avenue.
4:39 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Broadway, a written warning was issued.
12:23 p.m.: After medical emergency call, an ambulance refusal was made at a Gaffield Avenue address.
12:20 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property on Bearskin Neck.
10:14 a.m.: A police wellness check was performed on Main Street.
8:20 a.m.: Vandalism at a Main Street address was reported.
Sunday, Aug. 20
11:42 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Tarr’s Lane.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital from Bearskin Neck at 9:26 a.m., Main Street at 11:59 a.m., Millbrook Park at 4:53 p.m., and Long Beach at 10:30 p.m.
Traffic stops were conducted on on Thatcher Road at 4:54 and 7:56 p.m. Both drivers were issued written warnings.
6:13 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on South Street.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Traffic stops were conducted on Main Street at 3:15 a.m. and 8:18 p.m., Thatcher Road at 6:34 p.m., and Norwood Avenue at 9:39 p.m. The four drivers were each given a verbal warning.
Friday, Aug. 18
11:06 a.m.: A utility company was notified about downed utility wires on Sunset Lane. .
8:53 a.m.: A report was made about vandalism at a Seaview Street address.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
3:21 p.m.: A driver was spoken to after a motor vehicle stop on Marmion Way.
1:45 p.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported on Beach Street.
1:33 p.m.: A report was made about larceny, forgery or fraud at a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
6:03 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from Broadway.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Traffic stops were made on Broadway at 5:34 p.m. and Main Street at 6:15 p.m. Officers issued a verbal warning and a written warning, respectively.
5:34 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Broadway, a verbal warning was issued.
12:49 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Summit Avenue address.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital from Evans Way at 12:36 a.m. and Bearskin Neck at 10:23 a.m.
Monday, Aug. 14
10:21 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, the driver was given a verbal warning.
Lost and found property was reported on Main Street at 10 a.m. and Lanes Farm Way at 5:15 p.m.
1:11 p.m.: A report was made about larceny, forgery, or fraud at a Main Street address.
10:38 a.m.: National Grid officials were notified about downed utility wires on South Street. .
Mini beat walks done on Doctor’s Run at 2:19 a.m. and Main Street at 3:15 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Traffic stops conducted on Thatcher Road at Water Tower Road at 8:13 p.m., Broadway at 9:19 p.m. and Main Street at 10:26 p.m. The three drivers were given verbal warnings.
11:05 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to a Main Street address for an alarm activation.
E-911 hangups: Callers were spoken to on Beach Street at 11:59 a.m., Long Beach at 5:10 p.m., and a call from the Heights of Cape Ann in Gloucester was referred to Gloucester Police.
7:21 p.m.: A citizen was spoken to and assisted on Main Street.
6:53 p.m.: Mini beat walk done on Quarry Run.
6:48 p.m.: An individual was spoken to on Broadway regarding an investigation.
4:09 p.m.: A report was taken about property lost in Dock Square.
3:10 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Jewett Street.
Wellness checks: Officers conducted calls to residents all over town as part of a wellness check program at 8 a.m., and a search of the Broadway Avenue area in response to a request for a wellness check at 10:04 a.m. failed to find the person in question.
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital from Main Street at 4:29 a.m. and Sandy Bay Terrace at 8:33 a.m.
6:45 a.m.: Service was given regarding lost and found property on the Headlands.
1:41 a.m.: Service was given regarding a report from Jerden’s Lane.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 21
2:50 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at Shepard Memorial Drive address.
Sunday, Aug. 20
8:41 p.m.: After a report of the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on John Wise Avenue, a verbal warning was issued to the driver.
Traffic stops were made on John Wise Avenue at 6:20 p.m. and Martin Street at 6:34 p.m. The drivers were issued a citation and verbal warning, respectively.
3:26 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged fraud/scam at a Western Avenue address.
2:13 p.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted from a Southern Avenue address.