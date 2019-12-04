In news taken from Cape Ann's police and fire department logs:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 4
2:18 a.m.: A Prospect Street resident reported someone is knocking on her door late at night. Report taken.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
10:42 p.m.: A Cleveland Place resident reported a delivered package containing an Apple watch was stolen off his property. It is being investigated.
4:32 p.m.: A Loring Court resident complained a neighbor blew snow on his front steps. The neighbor said he was just trying to clear his driveway.
Monday, Dec. 2
4:21 p.m.: An officer responded to a Main Street address on report of vandalism. The resident said someone on Sunday night threw a rock through one of his windows, also damaging the screen. An officer took the report.
9:52 a.m.: Police arrested Michael P. Grennan, 29, of 10 Church St. in Gloucester on outstanding warrants out of Gloucester District Court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering. Grennan was booked and turned over to court staff.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 3
7:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on King Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:04 p.m.: A driver at the Five Corners received a verbal warning for failing to dim high beams.
2:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Jerden's Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:16 p.m.: A DPW truck reportedly struck an art gallery sign on Bearskin Neck. The DPW is currently handling the situation.
1:32 p.m.: The DPW fixed a manhole cover flipped on its side at the corner of Main Street and Blue Gate Lane.
12:07 p.m.: A car reportedly hit a telephone pole on Story Street. No injuries were reported. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost over $1,000. Tally's Towing towed the car from the scene.
11:18 a.m.: A truck on Penzance Road that was stuck in snow was towed out.
8:07 a.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on McKays Drive, Green Street and Pool Place.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 3
10:17 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for operating without their headlights on.
8:57 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding and having defective equipment.
8:16 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for having an obstructed license plate.
4:35 p.m.: A car reportedly drove into a ditch on Mill Street. New Beverly Auto Clinic was called to tow the car out. Once freed, the car was able to drive away from the scene on its own power.
8:35 a.m.: Report of a car sliding into another parked car on Lincoln Street. One car was towed from the scene. Officers filed an accident report.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Dec. 4
1:07 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle on Harlow Street was towed.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
11:01 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having an obstructed license plate.
11:16 a.m.: Firefighters assisted a Western Avenue resident who was locked out of their house.
