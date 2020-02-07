In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Feb. 7
7:10 a.m.: A caller traveling on Route 128 southbound reported a trash bag in the middle of the roadway.
Thursday, Feb. 6
11:57 a.m.: A 911 call at Essex Avenue reported that a white truck traveling on Route 133 had metal falling out of it.
12:24 a.m.: Police were called to Willowood Road for a pair of missing juveniles. The mothers of the missing children reported that they ran away. After the police searched the area, they received a phone call from the mothers reporting that both children had arrived home.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 6
9:15 p.m.: A tenant in a Sandy Bay Terrace apartment complex called to complain about their downstairs neighbor making too much noise. Both people were spoken to and peace was restored.
8:45 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on a parked car on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Both car owners were located and information was exchanged. The damaged caused by the accident is estimated at under $1,000.
7 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a verbal warning for a one-way street violation.
6:31 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for failing to dim headlights.
1:41 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a large boulder in the roadway on Thatcher Road.
12:22 p.m.: Officers advised a Lighthouse Lane resident who reported seeing suspicious footprints in the snow in their backyard.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 6
10:11 p.m.: Report of an unwanted guest on Boardman Avenue. The person left the residence, and police are planning to issue them a court summons.
9:09 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
8:25 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation, having defective equipment and not having a front plate.
4:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Harold Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Friday, Feb. 7
6:03 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding.
Thursday, Feb. 6
11:18 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for marijuana use.
7:07 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a possible lost dog near Main Street.
