In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER 

Friday, Feb. 7

7:10 a.m.: A caller traveling on Route 128 southbound reported a trash bag in the middle of the roadway. 

Thursday, Feb. 6

11:57 a.m.: A 911 call at Essex Avenue reported that a white truck traveling on Route 133 had metal falling out of it. 

 

12:24 a.m.: Police were called to Willowood Road for a pair of missing juveniles. The mothers of the missing children reported that they ran away. After the police searched the area, they received a phone call from the mothers reporting that both children had arrived home. 

ROCKPORT

Thursday, Feb. 6

9:15 p.m.: A tenant in a Sandy Bay Terrace apartment complex called to complain about their downstairs neighbor making too much noise. Both people were spoken to and peace was restored. 

8:45 p.m.: Report of a hit-and-run on a parked car on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Both car owners were located and information was exchanged. The damaged caused by the accident is estimated at under $1,000.

7 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a verbal warning for a one-way street violation.

6:31 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for failing to dim headlights.

1:41 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a large boulder in the roadway on Thatcher Road. 

12:22 p.m.: Officers advised a Lighthouse Lane resident who reported seeing suspicious footprints in the snow in their backyard.

MANCHESTER 

Thursday, Feb. 6

10:11 p.m.: Report of an unwanted guest on Boardman Avenue. The person left the residence, and police are planning to issue them a court summons.

9:09 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation. 

8:25 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation, having defective equipment and not having a front plate. 

4:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Harold Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

ESSEX

Friday, Feb. 7

6:03 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding.

Thursday, Feb. 6 

11:18 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for marijuana use. 

7:07 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a possible lost dog near Main Street.

