In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, July 21
3:24 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported at Washington and Poplar streets
2:01 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported to police.
1:51 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud from School House Road.
1:44 p.m.: Police took a report of a larceny on Dennison Street.
1:19 p.m.: Police took a report of drug activity on Addison Street.
8:47 a.m.: Shoplifting was reported at Railroad Ave Liquors on Railroad Avenue.
Thursday, July 20
3:18 p.m.: A 23-year-old Lawrence man was arrested at the Harbormaster’s Office on Harbor Loop on charges of disorderly conduct and negligent operation of a boat. Officers responded to the Harbormaster’s Office for a potentially stolen personal watercraft brought in by the harbormaster. The harbormaster and the assistant harbormaster arrived at the dock with the watercraft. Police spoke with the operator, who said that during the day, he and his friends had been issued two tickets by the harbormaster. They then exited the Annisquam River via the Blynman Canal at a high rate of speed where they were met by a harbormaster patrol boat and were told to follow the boat to the dock, the report states. The driver said his friend rented the personal watercraft from someone he knew, and they provided a rental agreement to police. While police were speaking with the person with the rental agreement, his friends came at this person and started yelling and swearing. The driver of the personal watercraft continued to yell at his friend and charge at him aggressively, but was held back by an officer. Police told him to stop or he could be arrested. When he continued to try and go after the person, police arrested the personal watercraft operator.
2:32 p.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a medical call from the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street for someone who fell in the road. The person was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital via Beauport Ambulance.
12:35 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Western Avenue and Middle Street.
11:22 a.m.: A stolen outboard motor was reported to police, with the theft taking place sometime between July 14 and July 16. The Nissan Marine NSF2.5B outboard motor, valued at $1,000, was reportedly taken from an 8-foot inflatable stored on Raymond’s Beach on Eastern Point, according to the report. After the weekend, the owner noticed the motor was missing. The resident said several other residents of the area also had marine items missing.
10:53 a.m.: Shoplifting was reported at the Dollar General on Whistlestop Way. An employee showed police footage of someone stealing a water bottle from the store. From a description, police stopped a vehicle heading north on the Route 128 Extension. The store manager told police she did not want to press charges, but that she did not want the person back in the store. Police told the driver there was video footage of the incident, but she denied taking anything from the store. She told police she put the water back and purchased three Red Bull energy drinks. The driver allowed the officer to search her bags. The water bottle was not found. Police told the woman she was no longer welcome in the store.
10:39 a.m.: A larceny was reported on Englewood Road.
10:08 a.m.: A vehicle was towed after it was reported abandoned on Prospect Street.
9:42 a.m.: Obscene behavior was reported on Gloucester Crossing Road.
7:34 a.m.: A two-car crash was reported on Washington Street. A car rear-ended another car when the vehicle in front stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross. The rear of the front vehicle suffered considerable damage while there was minor damage seen to the front end of the other car. All persons involved signed medical refusals through Gloucester Fire paramedics.
7:14 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road
2:05 a.m.: A motor-vehicle stop on Maplewood Avenue resulted in police planning to file criminal charges of driving with a suspended registration, having an uninsured vehicle on a public way and not having a license in possession against a 32-year-old Gloucester resident.
1:44 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at the State Fish Pier on Parker Street.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 31
12:16 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Curtis Street address.
Sunday ,July 30
Medical emergency ambulance transports were conducted from Prospect Street address at 7:30 p.m. and a Curtis Street address at 9 p.m.
5:40 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Seaview Street address.
5:36 p.m.: A report of lost and found property at a Main Street address was reported.
3:10 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged violation of a town bylaw at a Quarry Road address.
11:54 a.m.: A motor vehicle hit-and-run was reported at a King Street address.
9:51 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported at a Henderson Court address.
Saturday, July 29
10:25 p.m.: Medical emergency ambulance services were reportedly refused at a Millbrook Park address.
10:19 p.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a Phillips Avenue address.
9:08 p.m.: After a report of a tree down at the intersection of South Street and Thatcher Road, services were reportedly rendered.
8:08 a.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted at a Curtis Street address.
Friday, July 28
9:43 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a Gloucester woman was arrested on charge of operating while under the influence and a marked lanes violation.
8:28 p.m.: An ambulance transport was conducted from a Long Beach address.
6:32 p.m.: After a report of road conditions at a Broadway address, services were reportedly rendered.
Medical emergency ambulance transports were conducted from a Pleasant Street address at 8:11 a.m., and a Millbrook Park address at 2:14 p.m.
8:25 a.m.: The Fire Department was dispatched to a King Street address.