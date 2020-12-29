In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Dec. 28
12:28 p.m.: A person was reported to have stolen a 3-pound box of chocolate from Nichols Candy of 1 Crafts Road.
10:43 a.m.: Two separate callers reported disturbance over an idling motor vehicle in the area of Thatcher Road.
7:58 a.m.: A landlord came to the police station to report he found an unknown person staying inside one of his apartments and wants the person out. Police found that the person left the property and the owner does not want to press any charges.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 29
3:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Dec. 28
7:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Tarrs Lane West. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:15 p.m.: Public Works was notified of downed electrical wires on Point De Chene Avenue.
10:34 a.m.: An officer assisted a person on a Sandy Bay Terrace who was locked out of his car.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 28
5:07 p.m.: Officers dismissed contractors working after hours on Kings Way.
9:59 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a court summons for operating after a license suspension.
8:29 a.m.: A Pine Street resident reported his license plate stolen. The matter is under investigation.
ESSEX
Monday, Dec. 28
6:34 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
4:37 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his car on Main Street.
3:51 p.m.: Peabody Police asked officers to contact a resident on Story Street. It is unknown at this time if the resident spoke with officers.
1:39 p.m.: Report of a property dispute on Western Avenue. Officers at the scene spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
1:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.