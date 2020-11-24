In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 24
3:05 a.m.: Police found a sump pump and generator running in the Kettle Cove qrea. No one is in the area and they were unable to shut the machine off.
12:32 a.m.: A Walgreens manager states a person that is not allowed in the store may be in the bathroom.
Monday, Nov. 23
10 p.m.: A suspicious motor vehicle was reported at Oak Grove Cemetery at 181 Washington St.
5 p.m.: A woman and her daughter came into the station to report an incident that occurred around 4:30 p.m. when they were shopping at the Stop & Shop grocery store on Thatcher Road. While shopping, they inadvertently went the wrong way down an aisles. When this happened, a man wearing tan pans and what appeared to be a blue/black North Face jacket began harassing them and following them down the aisles yelling and swearing at them in a threatening manner. At one point, he rammed his shopping cart into their shopping cart, alarming both women. The woman explained but he followed them out of the store and took pictures of their license plate and vehicle and told them he knew where they lived. This caused them even more alarm, they told police
4:48 p.m.: A cell phone was found in the Walgreen's lot at 201 Main St.
1:40 p.m.: A caller explained that she was notified by her employer at Cape Ann Medical Center that a false unemployment claim was made using her name.
9:34 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Reynard Street to assist animal control with an injured deer. The animal control officer explained that the deer, that was lying in the yard, needed to be euthanized due to injuries. One round was fired and the animal was deceased. Arrangements were made for the animal to be picked up.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Nov. 23
5:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on King Street Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:40 p.m.: A set of keys found on T Wharf was turned in to police.
5:36 p.m.: A person reported losing a small maroon purse on Granite Pier.
5:31 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a reportedly declawed kitten found on Millbrook Park. The person who found it was allowed to care for the kitten until the owner was located.
5:12 p.m.: Report of a road rage incident on Applecart Road. Both parties were spoken to and peace was restored.
12:53 p.m.: Verizon was notified of downed power lines on Smith Street.
11:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. Services were rendered on site.
9:36 a.m.: Officers assisted a Pigeon Hill Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.
8:20 a.m.: A set of house and car keys found at Steel Derrick Quarry were submitted into police custody.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Nov. 23
Unemployment fraud: Officers assisted four residents on Walker Road, Brook Street, Knight Circle and Old Essex Road who reported false unemployment claims were filed under their names.
5:42 p.m.: A Summer Street resident reported losing a wallet.
5:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Morse Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:10 p.m.: Minor motor vehicle accident on Newport Park. The two drivers exchanged information.
9:44 a.m.: State Police were notified to remove bag of trash from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
7:35 a.m.: Lift assist on Harold Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Nov. 24
6:26 a.m.: A driver on Easter Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Monday, Nov. 23
7:49 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
3:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Arielle Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:39 a.m.: Officers assisted a John Wise Avenue resident who reported a false unemployment claim was filed under his or her name.