In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, March 31
9:54 a.m.: A parking complaint was reported at Niles Pond Road.
7:22 a.m.: A parking complaint was lodged from Angle Street. The vehicle was towed.
12:20 a.m.: A caller at 22 Perkins St reported loud music coming from the downstairs apartment. Police spoke to both parties and residents will contact their landlord about the issue.
Monday, March 30
5:30 p.m.: An alarm at Brookline Bank of 207 Main St. was reported to have gone off. Police confirmed that there was a cleaning crew inside.
4:39 p.m.: A daughter's boyfriend was reported to be "freaking out" on Mansfield Street.
ROCKPORT
Monday, March 30
1:11 p.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for failing to keep right.
11:02 a.m.: Fire alarm at a Penryn Way property. Firefighters at the scene discovered the alarm was activated by a oil burner misfire. The property's oil provider was notified.
8:04 a.m.: Lift assist on Penzance Road.
7:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 30
5:46 p.m.: A person filed a report regarding a past car accident on Summer Street.
9:45 and 12:33 a.m.: Lift assists on Newport Park and Bigwood Road.
ESSEX
Monday, March 30
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.