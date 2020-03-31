In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER 

Tuesday, March 31

9:54 a.m.: A parking complaint was reported at Niles Pond Road. 

7:22 a.m.: A parking complaint was lodged from Angle Street. The vehicle was towed. 

12:20 a.m.: A caller at 22 Perkins St reported loud music coming from the downstairs apartment. Police spoke to both parties and residents will contact their landlord about the issue.

Monday, March 30

5:30 p.m.: An alarm at Brookline Bank of 207 Main St. was reported to have gone off. Police confirmed that there was a cleaning crew inside.  

4:39 p.m.: A daughter's boyfriend was reported to be "freaking out" on Mansfield Street. 

ROCKPORT

Monday, March 30

 

1:11 p.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for failing to keep right.

11:02 a.m.: Fire alarm at a Penryn Way property. Firefighters at the scene discovered the alarm was activated by a oil burner misfire. The property's oil provider was notified. 

8:04 a.m.: Lift assist on Penzance Road. 

7:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services. 

MANCHESTER

Monday, March 30

5:46 p.m.: A person filed a report regarding a past car accident on Summer Street. 

9:45 and 12:33 a.m.: Lift assists on Newport Park and Bigwood Road. 

ESSEX

Monday, March 30

Building and area checks done around town throughout the day. 

