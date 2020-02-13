In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Feb. 13
3:58 a.m.: A caller reported that someone at Bob Grover Contracting Inc. at 92 Grove St. reported was using a Bobcat to load a truck and an air compressor.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
9:39 p.m.: A caller at Patriots Circle reported a missing juvenile. The youth was reported to have come home approximately 15 minutes later.
5:37 p.m.: A wallet was found at Jalapeno's Restaurant at 86-90 Main St.
2:11 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found at the corner of Parker and Wall streets was retrieved and disposed of properly.
9:50 a.m.: A caller at 250 Atlantic Ave. reported a coyote was seen in the area of the Back Shore and ran off when approached.
9:30 a.m.: A caller at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road, reported a Chromebook had been lost at or stolen from the school. The school resource officer was notified.
7:55 a.m.: A caller from Young Avenue reported that a lost dog was seen in that area and the caller was looking for the animal.
7:50 a.m.: A woman called the station to report a suspicious event that took place "a few night ago." The woman explained that she and a "young employee" were leaving Willow Rest when they noticed a gray VW parked in the middle of the parking lot between Holly Street and the loading areas. When they left, the VW began to follow them and parked directly in front of them. The VW eventually slowly pulled past them and the woman reported that the driver was "mouthing words" to her as they passed. The woman described the driver of the VW to be a white male wearing a white hat in his 50s.
7 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 352 Main St. for a property exchange. The caller explained to police that he was trying to get several items from his previous apartment. They knocked on the door and the exchange proceeded with no negative interactions.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 13
4 a.m.: Medical emergency on Holbrook Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:03 a.m.: Lift assist at Den-Mar Health and Rehabilitation Center on South Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — two verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 7:14 and 10:46 p.m.
10:58 a.m.: Fire alarm at the Institution for Savings on King Street. Firefighters found the alarm was triggered by burnt toast. No further action was taken.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 12
11:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:03 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a court summons for operating with revoked registration.
8:31 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for having defective equipment and an expired inspection sticker.
5:20 p.m.: Report of an assault on Morse Court. The matter is under investigation.
3:21 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
3:55 p.m.: Minor fender-bender on Ashland Road. The two drivers exchanged information.
2:36 p.m.: Report of a social security scam call on Central Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, Feb. 13
6:55 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for a violation during a traffic stop on Southern Avenue.
5:36 a.m.: Report of a car accident with an injury on Route 128 southbound. First responders assisted as needed.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
10:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person, reportedly having difficulty breathing, was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:50 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 south received a citation.
7:25 p.m.: A person on Southern Avenue received medical assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.