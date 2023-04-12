In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Tuesday, April 11
Traffic stops were conducted on Main Street at 9:29 p.m., Conomo Point Road at 9:53 p.m. and Eastern Avenue at 10:05 p.m. The drivers were, respectively, issued a citation, spoken to, and given a verbal warning.
8:54 p.m.: No injuries were reported in a motor vehicle accident on Main Street.
4:51 p.m.: A driver was said to operating erratically on John Wise Avenue.
3:23 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged fraud/scam at a John Wise Avenue address.
2:40 p.m.: A report was made about an alleged threat at a Western Avenue address.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, April 11
7:06 p.m.: A report was made about a suspicious person on the property at a Powder House Lane address.
5:15 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to Beach Street on a report of a small brush fire near the railroad tracks, which they extinguished.
10:04 a.m.: A medical transport was conducted from a Raymond Street address.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 12
3:08 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Highland Road address.
Tuesday, April 11
Traffic stops were made on Thatcher Road at 5:45 p.m. and Whale Cove Road at 9:48 p.m. Both drivers received verbal warnings.
3:03 p.m.: A well-being check was conducted at a Prospect Street address.
2:38 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Main Street. A search of the area did not locate the animal.
1:11 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
12:51 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was refused at a Sandy Bay Terrace address.
10:05 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on High Street Court.