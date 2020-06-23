In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 23
3:30 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 84 Wheeler St. to take a report of a past larceny. The caller said that a man came to her apartment to hang out with her and her friend. After he left, she noticed that he had transferred $500 from her phone to his personal Venmo account and that her friend's iPhone X was missing. The time stamp of the Venmo transaction was recorded to have happened at 1:30 a.m. Police observed that the man had sent the money back to the caller approximately 10 minutes before the police had arrived at her home. Police then asked the caller's friend if she saw the man take the phone or if she remembered the last time she had it. She explained that she was not sure and most likely brought it inside of the house.
12:05 a.m.: A man came into the station to report several incidents of threats. He showed police a text message on his cell phone and there were multiple other messages that did not make sense to the officer. The man said he has been receiving various threats via phone line as well. All of the incidents began June 17 when he had a woman removed from his home when their relationship ended. He explained that they had a three-week relationship.
Monday, June 22
5:25 p.m.: A woman came into the station lobby to report identity theft and finding more fraudulent activities. The woman explained to police that she was notified by mail last week sometime that someone had applied for credit union membership using her name.
3:29 p.m.: Children were reported to have tied their boat up to the Magnolia Pier on Shore Road.
12:52 p.m.: A man was found in the middle of the median on Route 128 north.
11:15 a.m.: Police were dispatched to TD Bank at 2 Harbor Loop for a report of possible vandalism. Upon arrival, police were shown a window in the back of the building that had cracks throughout it. Police observed that the crack appeared to have been formed on the inside in the kitchenette area.
9:06 a.m.: A man was reported riding a bike on Route 128 south.
8:46 a.m.: Vandalism was reported at 29 Causeway St. on a freshly sodded area that was roped off.
ROCKPORT
Monday, June 22
7:59, 12:38 and 12:28 p.m.: Three medical emergencies on Gap Head Road, Halibut Point State Park and Quarry Ridge Lane. All three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:11 a.m.: Officer assisted a Frank Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
MANCHESTER
Monday, June 22
7:27 p.m.: Report of stop signs vandalized with blue paint on School Street.
4:24 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people reportedly drinking at Singing Beach and urinating on the rocks.
2:53 p.m.: Two parking tickets issued on Ocean Street.
12:13 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Newport Park.
9:07 a.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm on Washington Street. Firefighters ventilated the home and cleared a short time later.
9:31 a.m.: A pair of paddles found at Singing Beach were turned over to police.
Sunday, June 21
10:03 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:34 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a dead fox from a School Street yard.
1:15, 1:12 and 1:08 p.m.: Three medical emergency on Arbella Stree, Tucks Point Road Old Essex Road. All were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:33 and 8:02 a.m.: Two lift assists on Beach Street. Ambulance services were refused both times.
Saturday, June 20
2:43 p.m.: Ten cars without parking stickers at Tucks Point were ticketeed.
1:52 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a person unlock a bike from a bike chain on Summer Street.
6:45 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a dead deer from the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
6:23 a.m.: Report of an unattended car that had struck a utility pole on Bridge Street. The car was towed from the scene.
Friday, June 19
10:51 p.m.: Report of approximately 50 children partying with alcohol on Beach Street. Officers contacted the parents of the partygoers.
8:11 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Church Street was tagged.
6:07 p.m.: Lift assist on Union Street.
6:02 p.m.: Report of a minor two-car crash on Route 128 southbound. The drivers exchanged information .
2:34 p.m.: Three cars parked at White Beach were tagged for not having a parking sticker.
2:24 p.m.: A motorcycle on Beach Street was towed for not having license plates.
1:38 p.m.: An unauthorized car parked at Singing Beach was towed.
12:56 p.m.: Report of stolen credit cards on Magnolia Avenue.
12:46 and 12:09 p.m.: Two cars parked at Singing Beach and White Beach were tagged for not having a parking sticker.
11:24 a.m.: A driver on Parson Lane received a citation for speeding.
9:34 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Ocean Street was tagged.
ESSEX
Tuesday, June 23
2:39 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding vandalism on Centennial Grove Road.
1:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Wednesday, June 22
5:11 p.m.: A driver was arrested on Eastern Avenue on a warrant.