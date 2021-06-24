In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, June 23
3 p.m.: A man walked into the station to report a missing person. He explained to police that he has not seen or heard from the mother of his child since June 14. The woman had been admitted at the hospital when she spoke with him last on the 14th, but the hospital explained she is no longer a patient and her discharge status is unknown. The man described the woman to be a white female, approximately 5-foot-5 with an average build.
10:11 a.m.: DPW reported graffiti vandalism to the road/driveway entrance to the Stage Fort Park grounds over the weekend. DPW had the graffiti removed on Monday only to find new graffiti again at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
9:56 a.m.: A caller from 31 Pleasant St. reported someone had smashed her rear window out sometime overnight.
8:36 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered near the Fitz Hugh Lane House at 45 Harbor Loop.
1:35 a.m.: A caller from Friend Street reported suspicious activity. He confronted the individuals who were in his driveway. They explained they were looking for a phone. When confronted, individuals made threats.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 23
8:04 and 7:53 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Phillips Avenue and Marshall Street. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6 p.m.: A person reported they lost their keys on Bearskin Neck.
6:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Babcock Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 23
Traffic stops: Between noon and 3:30 p.m., 10 drivers received written warnings for speeding. A driver that was pulled over at 12:28 p.m. also received a court summons for operating with a suspended license.
5:50 p.m.: Report of a car overheating on Route 128 southbound. The car was towed from the scene.
3:23 and 12:07 p.m.: Two drivers on Harrington Way and Route 128 northbound received written warnings for speeding.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 23
6:29 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew their registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
2:19 p.m. and 11:48 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Southern Avenue and Town Farm Road. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:02 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.