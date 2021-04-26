In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, April 26
7:34 a.m.: A caller from Prospect Street reported a past larceny of methadone.
Sunday, April 25
10:26 p.m.: An officer spoke with a Gloucester Taxi driver at the Jodrey State Fish Pier who explained that he had picked up a fare on the pier near where the vessel Grace Marie was moored and brought the passenger to the Cumberland Farms store in Rockport. Once the cab was near the store, the man asked the cab driver to stop and wait while he exited the cab. A few minutes later, the man got back into the cab and was driven back to the state fish pier where he boarded the Grace Marie. He did not pay the $22 taxi fare. The only description the driver could give was that the passenger had on a dark jacket. Police then became aware of a possible armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms in Rockport in the past half hour or so. The description given by Rockport police was similar to the man who was in the taxi.
Dispatch was able to contact the Grace Marie's owner who said that nobody should be on board. Dispatch attempted to call him several more times but he did not answer the phone again. Officers at the pier asked several times if anyone was on board the vessel and got no response. A Rockport police officer arrived and explained that an unknown adult male had gone into the Cumberland Farms and said that he had a gun but did not show one. The man then took an unknown number of scratch tickets.
7:09 p.m.: Chickens were reported to be running loose in the roadway of Essex Avenue. A patrol officer checked the area but could not locate any chickens creating a hazard in the roadway.
7:06 p.m.: A hypodermic needle retrieved by the bleachers at Burnham Field was disposed of safely.
6:27 p.m.: Firefighters responded to a smoldering brush fire near the beaver dam at Goose Cove Reservoir.
12:30 p.m.: An individual came to the station to report vandalism to his vehicle on Dalton Avenue. He explained that one of the vehicle's bars appeared to be bent and believes someone must have struck it with a blunt object as the damage was on top of the vehicle.
4:38 a.m.: A caller from the Crows Nest on 224 Main St. reported that there was a man running around naked and banging on doors. It was later discovered that the man had locked himself out of the building and eventually made it back in.
Saturday, April 24
4:40 pm.: Police were dispatched to Beacon Street for a report of an arrow that struck the caller's deck. An officer spoke with the caller and her husband who showed police a black and orange tiger-striped arrow that was lodged in their grill cover. The officer checked the surrounding area but was unable to determine where the arrow came from. A short time later, a Lookout Street neighbor reported that several days ago an arrow landed on his deck. As an officer walked back to the Beacon Street address, he found a 5-gallon bucket full of the same arrows at a neighboring address.
Police then spoke with the Beacon Street neighbor, who explained he does target practice with the arrows on an upper tier of his back yard but that one of his shots was unaccounted for on Saturday. Police informed the man that he was to no longer fire arrows from that location and needs to find a proper range with the appropriate backstop. The man apologized and stated that it would not happen again.
4:37 p.m.: A Liberty Street caller reported an individual was trying to open the front door. An ambulance was requested for an intoxicated man, who was then transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:44 p.m.: Ryan G Walsh, 35, of 64 Friend St. Apt. 1R, was arrested on Friend Street on a charge of violating a harassment prevention order.
3:32 p.m.: Report of a vehicle crash in the area of 76 Essex Ave. A motorcyclist told arriving police that he was driving east on Essex Avenue when a motor vehicle pulled in front of him and he was not able to stop in time and struck the car. He added that he had a passenger on the motorcycle who was possibly injured. The passenger was evaluated by the rescue quad and transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further evaluation. The car's driver told an officer that he was pulling into the parking lot to the Causeway Restaurant and didn't see the motorcycle coming and then the collision took place.
Hypodermic needles were disposed of safely after one was retrieved from Horton Street at 8:47 a.m. and three from Railroad Avenue at 12:41 p.m.
8:53 a.m.: A fire was reported to be in the basement of 113 Cherry St. The homeowner was getting everyone out of the house at the time of the call. Ten minutes later, the fire was under control and there were no apparent injuries.
Friday April 23
6:20 p.m.: A woman came into the station to report her son had been missing since April 22 when he told her he was going to back to Gloucester from Salem. Her son was last seen wearing jeans and a dress shirt. He has a thin build, stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, and blue eyes and short brown hair.
4:53 p.m.: A Scott Street caller reported that some individuals put items behind a tree on her property and left. The caller did not wish to approach the individuals or the area. An officer found that the items were trash.
2:29 p.m.: A mulch fire was reported by the Tavern on the Harbor at 30 Western Ave.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, April 25
4:18 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:59 p.m.: A driver on South Street received a written warning for speeding and a stop sign violation.
2:29 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
1:51 p.m.: Report filed regarding a Prospect Street resident's email account being hacked.
Saturday, April 24
7:05 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Gap Head Road.
6:57 p.m.: Town Hall was notified of makeshift protest signs regarding tree removal being placed around Halibut Point State Park.
6:51 p.m.: State Police were notified of a group of people bringing some kind of generator and coolers to Halibut Point State Park.
4:25 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person who was taking rocks from Pebble Beach. The rocks were returned.
3:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:29 p.m.: Officers assisted a person on Granite Street move a bench.
2:22 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was ticketed.
1:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:38 p.m.: A lost wallet found on Broadway was placed into police custody.
10:07 a.m.: Animal Control neutralized a rabid fox on Curtis Street.
10:02 a.m.: Medical emergency on Haven Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:58 a.m.: Public Works was notified of filled trash cans on Bearskin Neck.
9:36 a.m.: Report of a neighbor complaint on Broadway.
Friday, April 23
11:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:12 p.m.: A Pooles Terrace resident reported his dog missing. Animal Control was notified.
11:19 a.m.: Public Works notified of downed electrical wires on Curtis Street.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, April 25
9:46 a.m.: Officers helped a driver change a tire on Route 128 northbound.
7:33 a.m.: Mass Highway was notified to remove a dead deer off to the side of the road on Route 128 northbound.
Saturday, April 24
8:44 p.m.: Two campfires on Singing Beach were extinguished.
12:23 p.m. Officers helped restart a broken-down car in the Town Hall parking lot.
Friday, April 23
10:12 p.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
7:58 p.m.: Report of a minor fender bend on School Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
7:04 p.m.: A driver on Ancient County Way received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
3:38 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured rabbit on Cobb Avenue.
3:25 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Neck Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:26 p.m.: Mass Highway was notified to remove a large branch from the roadway on Route 128 northbound.
10:36 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.