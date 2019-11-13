In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 12
1:11 p.m.: Police were summoned to a self-storage facility on Sargent Street on report of a hostile customer. The customer was advised not to return.
11:19 a.m.: Travis Kiminecz, 28, of 1 Webster St. in Gloucester, was arrested on a straight warrant. He was booked at the police station and brought to court.
11:16 a.m.: An Eastern Avenue resident reported her vehicle was broken into sometime Monday night.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 12
7:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:34 and 7:12 p.m.: Two drivers on Broadway and Parker Street received verbal warnings for stop sign violations.
3:56 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on the Gloucester section of South Street. No injuries were reported. Officers at the scene advised the two drivers to contact Gloucester police.
3:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:10 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a damaged utility pole on Marmion Way.
10:23 a.m.: Officers asked tree removal workers on Summer Street to make more room for traffic.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 12
1:36 and 1:15 p.m.: Two drivers on Route 128 received written warnings for speeding.
10:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Tappan Street. The patient was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Jeffery Court. The patient was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Traffic stops made for unspecified violations on Western Avenue at 5:49 a.m and Western Avenue at Pond Street at 7:01 a.m. A citation was issued to the first driver, the second will will be summonsed to court.
Alarm activations on Western Avenue at 2:51 a.m. and Main Street at 5:20 a.m. Properties checked and, or secured.
1:27 a.m.: Utility request on Lakeview Road. Notification made.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Traffic stops made for various violations on Main Street at 10:33 and 10:49 a.m., Low Land Farm Road at 2:01 p.m., and Western Avenue at 2:07 p.m. One driver will be summonsed to court, one was issued a written warning, and the other two received verbal warnings.
11:52 a.m.: Citizen given assistance on Martin Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
