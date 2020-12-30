In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 30
8:03 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Beachcroft Road for a past incident of breaking and entering. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the caller who explained that sometime overnight someone had entered three vehicles on the property. A Xbox Controller and two Xbox games inside one car were stolen and loose change was taken from another vehicle. The third vehicle had loose change taken from it. None of the cars showed signs of forced entry and no one noticed any unusual activity last night.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
10 p.m.: An Eastern Avenue resident walked into the station to report a stolen wallet. The resident told police that someone attempted to debit card that was inside the wallet at the local Speedway and Shell gas stations.
2:59 p.m.: A woman from Hillside Road came to the station to report that her red 2006 Toyota Matrix Hatchback had been stolen. She explained that she had parked her car in the driveway on Thursday, Dec. 24, at approximately 7 p.m. and returned Friday, Dec. 25, to discover that her car was missing.
11:20 a.m.: Animal control was dispatched to the area of 6 Common Way for a woman trying to catch a cat in the area.
10:20 a.m.: A caller from an unknown location reported that a neighbor's dog had jumped on his car, which caused scratches. No name or addresses were given and when animal control called back, the answering machine had no identification.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 29
7:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:13 p.m.: A Munroe Drive resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given to the scammer.
4:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:25 p.m.: Report of an open Amazon package on Granite Street.
11:17 a.m.: A White Way resident reported receiving a package addressed to another home.
10:17 a.m.: A Main Street resident filed a theft report. No other information is available at the time of publication.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 29
9:11 p.m.: A driver on Allen Avenue received a verbal warning for tailgating.
7:34 p.m.: Lift assist on Brook Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:15 p.m. and 9:58 a.m.: Two drivers on Route 128 southbound and Pine Street, respectively, received written warnings for speeding.
9:34 a.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a written warning for speeding and not having a trailer plate.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Dec. 29
7:22 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
5:40 and 5:28 p.m.: Two drivers on Pond Street received warnings — one written and one verbal — for speeding.
2:42 and 2:19 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Lufkin and Maple streets. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:43 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Main Street.