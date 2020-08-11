In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 10
1:46 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered near Lee's Restaurant at 2 E. Main St. and disposed of safely.
11:57 a.m.: A caller from Firing Up at 721 Gloucester Crossing Road reported that a man is in the store yelling and making threats to employees. It was later found that two adult men had a verbal argument inside the establishment about a parking spot.
11:19 a.m.: A security officer from Happy Valley Ventures at 38 Great Republic Drive wanted to report past threats from an unsatisfied customer.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Building and area checks around town throughout the morning.
Monday, Aug. 10
11:09 p.m.: Hangup of 911 call placed from Granite Street. Caller spoken to.
8:39 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Pigeon Hill Street on a report of a loud bang and the smell of smoke. Firefighters found group of people lighting fireworks nearby. There were no further issues after the group was told to stop.
Medical emergencies: Aid requested on Main Street at 10:43 a.m. and Sandy Bay Terrace at 7:06 p.m. Both patients taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:37 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Old Garden Road. An area search turned up nothing.
Fire alarms: Fire Department dispatched to Haven Avenue at 10:57 a.m. and South Street at 5:52 p.m. In both cases, the alarm was triggered accidentally.
4:52 p.m.: Report of a car striking a boat trailer on Whale Cove Road. No injuries were reported and no citations were given. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost more than $1,000.
8:57 a.m.: Animal control notified of issue on Old Garden Road.
8:09 a.m.: Wellness checks made all over town.
Building and area checks around town throughout the morning.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 10
11:54 p.m.: National Grid was notified of sparking power lines tangled in a tree on Forest Street.
10:05 p.m.: A wallet found on Pleasant Street was turned in to police.
8:53 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
3:05 p.m.: Report of a Butler Avenue resident illegally putting up his own "No Parking" signs on the street. The DPW was notified.
1:13 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured bird on School Street.
12:17 p.m.: Lift assist on Beach Street.
10:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:09 a.m.: Lift assist on Norwood Avenue.
9:27 a.m.: Report of a minor two-car accident on Beach Street. No injures were reported. Officers filed a crash report.