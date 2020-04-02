In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 1
10:49 p.m.: A loud radio was reported at 1 Trask St.
10:34 p.m.: A caller complained of noise at 1 Trask St.
8:25 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 12 Willow St. for a report of loud music.
5:54 p.m.: One hypodermic needle was picked up at 107 Washington St. for safe disposal.
4:25 p.m.: A larceny of gas was reported at The Event Company of 212 Magnolia Ave.
3:56 p.m.: An unwelcome guest — an intoxicated 43-year-old female — was reported at 264 Main St.
1:33 p.m.: A caller on Hancock Street reported that he observed a suspicious man go through a purse in the rear parking lot of the YMCA.
11:23 a.m.: A resident of 12 Mondello Square flagged down an officer to report a vehicle has been parked out in front of the house for "two weeks." After running the registration, the officer confirmed that it had an active status and was parked legally. Police reported that the resident seemed to be more concerned that it was parked in front of the residence.
12:29 a.m.: A caller from Washington Street reported that someone took a bundle of wood from 7-Eleven. The alleged thief was reported to be a man in his 20s, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and wearing pajama pants and a black sweatshirt. Police followed up with a store employer, who was unaware of the incident.
Tuesday, March 31
7:56 p.m.: An Eastern Avenue woman reported that she believes her neighbors stole toilet paper that her daughter brought her on Sunday.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 1
7:28 p.m.: Lift assist on Gap Head Road.
2:03 p.m.: An officer noticed a sign at Emerson Point had been vandalized with graffiti. The DPW was notified.
12:09 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was towed.
11 a.m.: A Sheehan Terrace resident reported a newly purchased had been scratched.
7 a.m.: Medical emergency on Penryn Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 1
8:49 p.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
Recreational areas closed: Officers dismissed two people from Singing Beach at 2:07 p.m. and 9:35 a.m. All beaches, parks, school buildings and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
11:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, April 1
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
