In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Oct. 8
8:13 a.m.: One hypodermic needle was recovered by Lee's Restaurant at 2 East Main St. and disposed of safely.
2:16 a.m.: Hamilton Police Department called to report that a motor vehicle stolen out of Gloucester was recovered by its officers.
1:20 a.m.: Loud noise, like a chain saw, was reported at Calder Street. National Grid was on the scene cutting a tree.
Wednesday, October 7
2:15 p.m.: An individual turned in a clutch that he found in the St. Peter's Square parking lot. Inside was $4 and a Bank of America card.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Medical emergencies on Dock Square at 2:15 p.m. and High Street at 10:33 p.m. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Electrical issues: Due to high wind and rains, Rockport Police received multiple phone calls regarding electrical issues between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Residents on Jerdens Lane complained of a power outage, low hanging wires were reported on Country Club Road and South Street, and tree branches were reportedly tangled in electrical wires on Main Street and Francis Way. National Grid was notified of each issue.
5:43 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint on a charge of operating with suspended registration. The car was towed away.
3:17 p.m.: Report of a disorderly passenger on a bus at Station Square. All parties were spoken to and peace was restored.
2:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person refused ambulance services.
11:43 a.m.: The DPW was notified to replace worn-out parking signs on Old Garden Road.
9:54 a.m.: A person reported losing a wallet on Hale Street.
7:12 a.m.: A driver on Broadway Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:37 a.m.: Report of a homeowner harassing a fisherman on Masconomo Street. Officers found the fisherman was on public property and no further action was taken.
10 a.m.: Officers participated in a Coffee with a Cop community outreach event at Laughing Gull Cafe on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, Oct. 8
1:14 a.m.: Officers cleared a fallen tree branch from the roadway on Belcher Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Traffic stops: Between 11 a.m. and 10:30 p.m., four drivers on Western, Eastern Southern, and John Wise avenues were stopped for speeding. Two verbal warnings, one written warning and one citation were issued.
10:17 and 9:28 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Gregory Island Road and Eastern Avenue. Both patients were transported by ambulance to a hospital.