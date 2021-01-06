In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 6
2:40 a.m.: A caller from 192 Washington St. said he had let a man stay for the night but now wants him to leave after he kept waking him up. The guest left when asked to do so by an officer.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
7:58 p.m.: A caller reported that a man was yelling and screaming on the stairwell of a Fort Square residence. An area search for the man was unsuccessful.
4:16 p.m.: Someone walked into the station to report a larceny on Keystone Road using a forged check.
1:29 p.m.: A caller from the Rose Baker Senior Center reported that a man and woman were yelling and causing a disturbance.
12:55 p.m.: Unauthorized residents were reported to be living at someone's apartment on Main Street and causing a disturbance. Police confirmed that a sister was cleaning her brother's room and there was no issue.
7:52 a.m.: Police responded to the area of 290 Magnolia Ave. on a report of a single motor vehicle crash with no injuries. Upon arriving on scene, an officer spoke with the driver who explained that he had slid off the snow-covered roads after losing control of his vehicle. The roads were slippery and snow-covered and it was snowing at the time of the crash. The driver refused medical treatment and the vehicle was towed.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Jan. 5
9:29 p.m.: Trevon Stone, 22, of Marblehead, was arrested after being pulled over on Main Street for driving erratically. Officers reportedly found crushed Percocet, 60 tabs of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD or "acid") and an open container of alcohol in Stone's car. Stone is charged with two counts of Class B drug possession, driving under the influence of liquor, possession of an open container of alcohol, and a marked lanes violation. Stone was bailed out later Tuesday night and arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Wednesday morning. He was released on his own recognizance and his next court date is scheduled for March 8.
4:17 p.m.: Officers dismissed two people who were reportedly trespassing on private property on Boothill Road.
8:52 a.m.: An officer assisted a person locked out his or her car on Broadway.
Illegal parking: Two illegally parked cars, on Beach Street and Old Harbor Road, were tagged at 6:19 a.m. and 6:44 a.m., respectively.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 5
5:56 p.m.: Public Works was called to treat the roadway on Central Street.
5:31 p.m.: A Central Street resident reported receiving harassing text messages and phone calls.
4:36 p.m.: Officers helped jump-start a car on Central Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Lead foots: Two drivers received verbal warnings for speeding during traffics stops on outhern Avenuat 8:25 and 9:49 p.m.
8:08 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Western Avenue.
7:43 p.m.: Public Works was notified to treat the roadways around town.
8:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Essex Reach Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.