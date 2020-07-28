In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 28
8:30 a.m.: A man came into the police station requesting to tell his side of a story about an incident that occurred earlier in the morning. The man told the officer that, when he was attending a meeting on Gloucester Avenue, a car drove by and the operator started screaming at him. The driver also screamed at a woman with children, calling her a whore and a junkie in front of the children. The driver continued to circle the neighborhood and told people outside that they all should die because of their problems. The driver eventually took off.
12:33 a.m.: A dead animal was reported to be on the side of the road near 637 Washington St.
12:09 a.m.: A loud group was reported causing a disturbance at the Annisquam footbridge.
Monday, July 27
6:04 p.m.: A caller reported that kids were smoking from a hookah on Plum Cove Beach.
5:59 p.m.: The manager of Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave. reported that a man wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt was riding a bike and pan-handling in the parking lot.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 28
5:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
3:52 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
Monday, July 27
Medical emergencies: Individuals were transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital by the rescue squad from Main Street at 11:30 a.m. and Broadway at 12:33 a.m., and by Beauport Ambulance Services from Millbrook Park at 7:20 p.m.
4:33 p.m.: A group of children swimming in Old Harbor were told to leave.
2:44 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a hawk stuck in netting on Marmion Way.
10:11 a.m.: A delivery truck reportedly hit a parked car on King Street. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost under $1,000. Information was exchanged between the two parties.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 27
10:48 p.m.: Officers asked a group of people at Singing Beach to put out a campfire.
10:38 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:50 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding and having defective equipment.
5:54 p.m.: Report of a car cutting off a motorcycle on Beach Street. No injuries were reported. A crash report was filed.
2:32 p.m.: Ambulance 1 was used for a mutual aid medical call in Gloucester.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad transported by ambulance to a hospital individuals from Overledge Road at 12:12 a.m., School Street at 9:26 a.m., and Ocean Street at 1:07 p.m.
12:32 p.m.: Animal Control was notified after a Smiths Point Road resident reported having problems with a squirrel in the home.
12:15 p.m.: Report of a car running into the median on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.
11:38 a.m.: Officers logged a notice of repossession regarding a car owner on Pleasant Street.
10:58 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for speeding and a crosswalk violation.
8:22 a.m.: A car parked at Singing Beach belonging to out-of-towners was ticketed. Only Manchester residents may park at Singing Beach during the pandemic.
1:21 a.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street Extension received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Tuesday, July 28
2:06 a.m.: Medical emergency on Soginese Creek Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, July 27
7:25 p.m.: An illegally parked car at Front Beach was tagged.
4:39 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a sewer ejection system overflowing into a Western Avenue parking lot.
2:17 p.m.: Lift assist on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:07 p.m.: National Grid was notified of low-hanging wires on Conomo Point Road.
9:19 a.m.: Medical emergency on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by the Manchester Fire Department to a hospital.