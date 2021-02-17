In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 16
4 p.m.: Police spoke with a man who explained he was moving his property out of his first-floor apartment on Staten Street when his landlord refused to let him carry his property through the common area to access the front door. The man told the officers he is unable to carry out larger furniture through the side door due to the angle. The officer then spoke with the landlord, who said she was not going to allow him to move his couch through the front door because she did not want him to damage the door or walls. An officer informed the landlord that it appears that it was the only way to remove the couch and asked how she would like to resolve the issue. She stated that she did not care and that it could be taken out through the window. She was adamant that she was not going to allow the property through the front door. Police returned to the tenant, who said he would move what he could through the side door and would try to make arrangements to move the couch at a later time in order to keep the peace with his landlord.
3:44 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported at Rowley Shore.
12:27 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Sailor Stan's Restaurant at 1 Wonson St. for a weapons violation.
8:07 a.m.: Disabled vehicle at Grant Circle, Route 128 north. Assistance given.
3:24 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to Prospect Street for a medical emergency.
1:21 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation on Beach Road. Premises checked and secured.
Monday, Feb. 15
8:34 p.m.: Candy shoplifted from Railroad Avenue establishment.
6:57 p.m.: Complaint about parking at DeMarco's Cleaners on Washington Street.
Medical emergencies on Elwell Street at 1:11 a.m., Railroad Avenue at 2:22 p.m., Reservoir Road at 3:26 p.m., and the Heights of Cape Ann at 6:50 p.m., where patients were taken to the hospital. Also at Beach Road and Traverse Street, where no action was required. And on Rowley Shores at 7:42 a.m., Hampden Street at 11:42 a.m. and Leslie O. Johnson Road at 12:13 p.m., where services were given.
4:47 p.m.: Landlord assisted in entering apartment on Mount Vernon Street.
4:17 p.m.: Illegal trash dumping reported on Elm Street.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage at Captain Carlo's on Harbor Loop at 11:53 a.m. and on Centennial Avenue at 2:55 p.m. No injuries reported.
Harassment reported on Reservoir Road at 10:27 a.m. and Washington Street at 2:29 p.m.
12:09 p.m.: A 33-year-old Haverhill man will be summonsed to court on charges of possession to distribute a Class A drug, and trafficking more than 10 grams of a Class A drug. The man was charged after a traffic stop on Fernald Street, and police believe the drug was fentanyl.
Burglar alarm activations at City Hall's Warren Street side door at 8:47 a.m., West Parish Elementary School on Concord Street at 9:44 a.m. and Essex Avenue at 10:37 a.m. Premises checked and secured.
10:04 a.m.: Suspicious activity and person reported on Bass Avenue. The incident is being investigated.
Sunday, Feb. 14
9:12 p.m.: Harassment reported on Washington Street.
Well-being checks made on Essex Avenue at 10:19 a.m., peace restored; at commuter rail station on Railroad Avenue, person taken to hospital; and at Prospect and Allen streets at 1:15 p.m., and on LePage Lane at 8:33 p.m.
6:48 p.m.: Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a two-car crash at the Eastern Avenue traffic lights. Two people were trapped in a car and rescued by firefighters using a Jaws of Life tool. A 44-year-old Rockport man will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving after license suspension.
6:39 p.m.: Animal control responded to a call at the Green Street Playground.
5:26 p.m.: Hannah Flaherty, 34, of Gloucester turned herself in at the station on a charge of violating a protection order out of Fitchburg. After her arrest and during the booking process, she needed medical aid and was taken to the hospital.
Citizens assisted on Eastern Avenue at 9:08 a.m., Links Road at 5:02 p.m., Port Square ar 6:12 p.m. and Prospect Street at 6:29 p.m.
3:20 p.m.: Larceny reported on Prospect Street.
1:38 p.m.: Driver issued citation at traffic stop on Main Street near the Action Inc. shelter.
Medical emergencies on Western Avenue at 1:45 a.m., Holly Street at 9:29 a.m., Fernald Street at 9:24 a.m. and Addison Street at 1:07 p.m., where the persons were transported to the hospital; and Cleveland Street at 1:09 p.m., services given.
12:25 p.m.: Parking complaint on Acacia Street.
1:24 a.m.: Disturbance on Perkins Street.
Saturday, Feb. 13
11:28 p.m.: Assist Fire Department on Atlantic Street.
Burglar alarm activations on Poplar Street at 2:01 p.m. and at Unwind Hair and Makeup on Main Street at 9:49 p.m. Premises checked and secured.
Lost and found: Service rendered on Pine Street at 12:16 p.m. and Washington Street at 7:13 p.m.
7:05 p.m.: Suspect in shoplifting incident at the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue could not be found during a search of the area.
Citizens assisted on Marsh Street at 4:08 p.m., in the parking lot at Main and Rogers streets at 5:42 p.m., and Lewis Street at 6:51 p.m.
3:16 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Main and Manuel F. Lewis streets and disposed of safely.
11:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dolliver Neck Drive. No action required.
11:18 a.m.: Motor vehicle crash with property damage only on Grant Circle.
Other agencies assisted at the railroad crossing on Maplewood Avenue at Shepherd Street at 2:43 a.m. and Summit Street at 10:27 a.m.
8:57 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to Riverview Road for a medical emergency.
8:46 a.m.: Officers called to Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street.
6:36 a.m.: Well-being check conducted on Marsh Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 15
12:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on Camborne Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
11:28 p.m.: An Eden Road resident reported an alarm sounding from a neighbor's home. Officers discovered it was a septic alarm. The homeowner, who was away at the time, was notified.
6:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:32 p.m.: A driver on Marshall Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:35 p.m.: The Forest Fire Department assisted with pumping water out of a flooded basement on Hale Street.
8:17 a.m.: Report of vandalism on School Street. Officers declined to comment on the matter.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Feb. 16
2:57 and 2:18 p.m.: Lift assists on Summer and Pine streets.
9:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Butler Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:25 a.m.: Two bicycles found on Central Street were submitted into police custody.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Feb. 15
6:54 a.m.: Report of a past accident involving a driver hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
8:19 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for putting old license plates on a newly bought vehicle.
3:44 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a tree leaning on electrical wires on Laurel Lane.
1:17 p.m.: Report of a possible rabid racoon on Red Gate Road. Animal Control was called and determined the raccoon was not rabid. No further action was taken.