In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Dec. 5
Medical aid calls: The rescue squad responded to Poplar Park at 4:37 a.m., Leonard Street at 6:11 a.m., and Prospect Street at 8 a.m. In each case, an individual was transported to the hospital. The squad was also called to Sunset Hill Road on a report that a kid who had fallen in driveway but the kid could not be located.
5:40 a.m.: A caller reported the tenants of a neighboring apartment were slamming doors and yelling, keeping the caller's household awake. Peace was restored.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Assistance given to the Fire Department on Western Avenue at 9:24 a.m. and Veterans Way at 10:16 p.m.
Burglar alarm activations on Middle Street at 6:04 p.m., Main Street at 8:52 p.m. and Atlantic Road at 11:09 p.m. Properties checked.
8:52 p.m.: Noise complaint on Friend Street. Services rendered.
5:58 p.m.: Both the landlord and the tenant involved in a dispute on Exchange Street called police about the other. It was a civil issue and peace was restored.
The well-being of individuals was checked in the area of Shaw's on Railroad Avenue at 3:55 p.m. and on Revere Street at 5:32 p.m. The latter was a complaint about living conditions for a boy; the officers found nothing wrong and the boy to be safe.
4:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the area of Cape Ann Car Wash on Railroad Avenue. A caller said another man was getting in his face and he was in fear.
4:07 p.m.: Citizen assisted on Grapevine Road.
3:56 p.m.: Services rendered on Mount Vernon Street in response to a 911 call.
3 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Webster Street. The person described was not found during a search of the area.
2:43 p.m.: Parking enforcement at Flume Road and Ocean Avenue.
2:27 p.m.: Animal control responded to complaint on Ocean Highlands.
1:50 p.m.: Abandoned car reported on Washington Square.
1:36 p.m.: 911 call referred to Rockport dispatcher.
12:56 p.m.: Debris reported in roadway on Route 128 south. Services rendered.
12:54 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident with property damage only reported in lot at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Services rendered.
12:36 p.m.: Man reportedly trying to shake down Main Street store owner. Police arrived to find a man was demanding money for shoveling out the handicapped ramp in front of a store which the store owner said she shoveled. The man had shoveled for payment last year but no such arrangements were made this year. The man was asked not to return but paid $20 for his effort. He was advised to speak to people before shoveling them out and expecting payment.
11:50 a.m.: Assistance given at Plum Cove Elementary School on Hickory Street.
10:55 a.m.: Disabled dumpster hauler reported at Dennison and Holly streets.
9:55 a.m.: Disturbance reported at Tony Tally's Petroleum World on Maplewood Avenue. Officers said it was a dispute over inspection stickers.
Medical aid calls: The rescue squad responded to Kennedy Road at 9:34 a.m. and Mason Street at 10:45 a.m. Services rendered.
Traffic stops made for various violationa on East Main Street at 8:33 a.m. and Gee Avenue at 9:18 a.m. Citations or written warnings issued.
5:39 a.m.: Burglar alarm activation on Heritage Way. Determined to be false alarm.
4:19 a.m.: Police, firefighters dispatched to Dalton Avenue for alarm activation. It was a false alarm.
2:18 a.m.: Suspicious activity in a motor vehicle reported.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Dec. 5
3:14 a.m.: A person on Pleasant Road reported an intoxicated friend was throwing up blood. Officers at the scene determined the person was just had a bloody nose. No medical attention was needed.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
11:21 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for not having an inspection sticker and not carrying the car's registration.
11:08 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
10:18 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main and High streets received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation and having an expired registration sticker.
8:52 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a civil infraction for operating with an expired license.
8:30 p.m.: A driver on High Street received a verbal warning for having a defective taillight and obscured license plate.
5:02 p.m.: Firefighters tended to a sparking electrical pole on Broadway.
4:56 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a civil infraction for a stop sign violation.
2:53 p.m.: Two-car accident on the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Norwood Avenue. No injuries were reported. Both cars were towed from the scene. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost over $1,000.
1:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Cleaves Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:34 a.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:07 a.m.: The Department of Public Works was notified of icy road conditions on Thatcher Road.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 4
10:38 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
8 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a court summons for operating with a suspended license.
7:52 and 7:46 p.m.: Two drivers on Summer Street received verbal warnings having defective equipment.
8:55 a.m.: Medical emergency on Arbella Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:18 a.m.: Medical emergency on North Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
