In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 13
8:30 p.m.: A caller reported a man was yelling on Main Street.
7:35 p.m.: An area search failed to find a dog a caller reported had gotten out on Oak Street. The dog was reported to have returned home a short time later.
7:06 p.m.: A caller reported loud music coming from a motor vehicle parked at the Plum Cove Softball Field on Washington Street. Music was turned down.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 13
2:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person refused ambulance services.
9:36 a.m.: Officers gave a verbal warning to a person walking his or her dog on Pebble Beach without a leash.
9:26 a.m.: An Atlantic Avenue resident reported receiving a scam email. No personal information was given out.
MANCHESTER
Recreational areas closed: Officers dismissed multiple people from Singing Beach and Hyland Field. All beaches and sports fields or courts are indefinitely closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. Masconomo Park, Reed Park and Tuck's Point are open to residents for walking only.
Wednesday, May 13
8:55 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
5:01 p.m.: The DPW was notified to fix a stop sign that had fallen over on School Street.
2:40 p.m.: Manchester and Wenham fire departments were dispatched following the report of a brush fire by Route 128 southbound, off Exit 17. The report was unfounded, according to Manchester Police.
1:39 p.m.: The Housing Authority was notified of an ongoing civil matter at The Plains.
ESSEX
Wednesday, May 13
8:40 p.m.: Mass Highway was notified to fix a knocked-over "Keep Right" sign at the corner of Main and Martin streets.
2:07 p.m.: Two-car accident on Eastern Avenue. No injuries were reported and one car needed to be towed from the scene. Officers gave one driver a citation for tailgating.
1:26 p.m.: A resident came to the station to report a Craigslist scam. No money was reportedly given to the scammer.
1:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.