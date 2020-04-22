In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Wednesday, April 21

8:12 a.m.: Police responded to a report of an alarm at Norton's Tree Farm on Revere Street. 

Tuesday, April 22

10:37 p.m.: An area search in the vicinity of Concord Street proved negative after a caller reported a disturbance.

3:12 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a disturbance at the train station on Railroad Avenue. 

1:10 p.m.: A report of larceny at the CVS on Railroad Avenue remains undeyinvestigation.

11:37 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Unitarian Universalist Church on Church Street for a report of a burglary. 

ROCKPORT

Wednesday, April 22

12:16 a.m.: Officers assisted a Granite Street resident in carrying his or her dog inside.

Tuesday, April 21

9:15 p.m.: A Lattof Farm Circle resident reported losing a wallet. 

6:34 p.m.: Lift assist on Country Club Road. 

6:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. 

5:24 p.m.: Lift assist on Gap Head Road. 

3:06 p.m.: A Main Street property owner filed paperwork for a "No Trespass" order against a tenant. 

2:03 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a water main break on Dock Square.

8:43 a.m.: A person walking a dog on Station Square reported town signs about keeping dogs on leashes had been removed and thrown in a dumpster. The DPW was notified. 

7:48 a.m.: Officers spoke with a person who threw trash in a town-owned dumpster.  

MANCHESTER 

Tuesday, April 21

2:41 p.m.: Report of a loose dog on Ancient County Way. The dog could not be apprehended. 

8:41 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox den on School Street. 

12:31 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a landlord allegedly harassing a tenant on School Street. 

ESSEX

Tuesday, April 21

10:22 p.m.: The "Keep Right" sign on the corner of Main and Martin streets (Routes 133 and 127) was reportedly struck down by a driver. The state Department of Trasnportation was notified to repair it. 

8:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

3:02 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a sink hole outside a residence on Western Avenue. 

Tags

Recommended for you