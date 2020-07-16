In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 15
11: 57 p.m.: Large fireworks were reported at Burnham's Field on Burnham Street.
7:55 p.m.: A caller from Cripple Cove reported that teenagers were causing a disturbance.
2:58 p.m.: A caller between 134 Washington St. and 1 Exchange St. reported a small blue car cut her off and the driver yelled at her. The caller told police the motor vehicle was parked in the MBTA lot.
2:39 p.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered at the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street was disposed of safely.
1:15 p.m.: A juvenile issue was reported at O'Maley Innovation Middle School's skate park.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 15
6:56 p.m.: A driver on Curtis Street received a criminal complaint on charges of operating an uninsured vehicle with revoked registration. The car was towed.
6:44 p.m.: A longboard skateboard found on Poole's Lane was submitted into police custody.
2:23 p.m.: Report of an accident between a car and moped on the corner of Granite and Beach streets. Ambulance services were refused. No citations were issued. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost more than $1,000.
1:21 p.m.: Report of a Long Beach lifeguard assisting swimmers in distress. Further medical assistance was refused.
8:50 a.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a neighbor dispute on Granite Street.
7:13 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and High Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
11:08 p.m.: A driver on Bridge Street received a verbal warning for operating without their headlights on.
9:41 p.m.: Noise complaint at the Manchester Essex Regional High School football field. Officers on the scene dismissed a group of people congregating on the field.
8:33 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a verbal warning for failing to dim their high beams.
11:43 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:29 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a group of skunks underneath a Rosedale Avenue porch.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 16
5:53 and 5:46 a.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding.
12:54 a.m.: A broken-down car on Southern Avenue was towed.
Wednesday, July 15
9:22 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
6:38 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident at the C.K. Pearl parking lot off Main Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
4:29 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under their name.
10:12 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was tagged.