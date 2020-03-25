In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 25
11:15 a.m.: A car was reported up against some rocks and guardrail on East Main Street. No injuries were reported.
Tuesday, March 24
12:54 p.m.: Drug activity was reported at the intersection of Pine and Church streets. Police confirmed that it was a couple of guys smoking cigarettes.
12:04 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Route 128. Police reported that a single car hydroplaned during heavy rain. No one was injured.
Monday, March 23
8:30 a.m.: Vandalism was reported on Bond Street.
8:21 a.m.: Vandalism was reported at a residential house on Gee Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 24
7:01 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at a Main Street residence. Firefighters found CO readings inside and aired out the building. They cleared at 7:41 p.m. A person inside the home when the alarm sounded later refused ambulance services.
3:54 p.m.: A Whale Cove Road resident reported not being able to get in touch with Addison Gilbert Hospital staff. The person said his wife was experiencing chest pains and they were en route to the hospital. Officers were able to notify staff about the incoming patient. The person was later advised to call 911 instead of driving over to the hospital himself.
4:07 p.m.: A Sheehan Terrace resident reported not hearing from an acquaintance in a couple of days. At 6:08 p.m., the person came to the station to fill out a missing persons report. Around 11 p.m., officers were able to locate the acquaintance — he was being held at Middleton House of Corrections after being arrested in another town days prior. Apparently, he did not tell anyone about his arrest.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 24
5:51 p.m.: Report of an unattended dog digging into trash cans on Old Neck Road. The dog ran away when officers arrived on scene.
11:23 a.m.: Officers ticketed cars parked in the Singing Beach parking lot on Beach Street. All outdoor recreational spaces and their associated parking lots are closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.
5:15 a.m.: Lift assist on Windemere Park Extension.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 24
12:13 p.m.: Large trucks parked outside The Building Center were reportedly blocking traffic on Western Avenue. Officers spoke with the business owners and the trucks were later moved.
11:59 a.m.: Report of aggressive dogs running around Story Street. No injuries were reported. Animal Control was notified.
8:24 a.m.: Report of a civil property dispute on Martin Street. One person involved in the dispute filed a report about it later in the day.
