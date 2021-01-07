In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 6
10:40 p.m.: A woman called to report items had been stolen from her vehicle, parked on Rocky Neck Avenue, sometime after midnight. She explained that when she got in her car this morning, the center console was open and her license, social security card, and gift cards had been taken from the car.
2:44 p.m.: A caller from Sumac Lane reported his wallet was stolen.
10 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Taylor Street for a reported theft. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a man who said he had come home, set the wallet pouch on the kitchen counter and went back to the car to tend to his dog. His car was approximately 15 feet from the apartment. When he returned inside, the black pouch containing cash, a Petco gift card and his debit card was missing.
9:23 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 384 Main St. for a motor vehicle theft. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a man who told police he gone out for a sub between 4 and 5 the previous night, then parked at home. When he went outside for a walk this morning, his car was not in the parking lot. He stated that there may have been a spare key inside the console but he had his main keys. The car was a manual transmission.
8:40 a.m.: A woman from Marchant Street called to report that someone had broken into her vehicle and stolen two credit cards.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Medical emergencies on Sandy Bay Terrace at 9:17 a.m., South Street at 3:02 p.m., Main Street at 7:09 p.m. and Marmion Way at 7:22 p.m. All were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 6
10:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person refused ambulance services.
6:49 p.m.: A wallet found on Union Street was placed into police custody.
5:50 p.m.: A driver on School Street reportedly broke through guard rails on School Street and drove into the woods. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.
2:22 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:06 p.m.: A person reported losing keys down an elevator shaft on Central Street. Firefighters were unable to retrieve the keys.
1:30 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a court summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license and a marked lanes violation.
9:23 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for speeding, a marked lanes violation and not having an inspection sticker.
7:48 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Jan. 6
6:56 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a loose black-and-white dog running around Sagamore Circle.
Lead foots: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding during traffic stops at 9:54 a.m. and 1:34 p.m.
9:44 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a dangling tree limb hanging over the roadway on Southern Avenue.