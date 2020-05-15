In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, May 15
6:39 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Gloucester High School on Leslie O Johnson Road for a burglary alarm.
Thursday, May 14
11:22 p.m.: A caller near Atlantic Fish and Seafood and Cold Storage on East Main Street lodged a noise complaint.
7:23 p.m.: Police were sent to Pleasant Street for people drinking on the bleachers.
4:24 p.m.: Larceny was reported on Eastern Avenue.
4:16 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Maura Way for a report of someone trespassing.
3:02 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered at the intersection of Burnham and Warner streets and was disposed of safely.
11:32 a.m.: Larceny was reported at the Central Grammar Apartments on Dale Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, May 14
8:47 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:30 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was ticketed.
5:44 p.m.: Report of a smoking pile of mulch in front of the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street. At the time of publication, it is unclear if there was a fire. The Fire Department cleared the scene a short time later.
12:58 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a power outage on Main Street.
12:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Glouocester.
MANCHESTER
Friday, May 15
9:49 a.m.: Lift assist on Summer Street.
Thursday, May 14
4 p.m.: A Raymond Street resident reported a deer was in the garden and walking around on the back porch. Animal Control was notified.
3:40 p.m.: Report of a helicopter landing on Mass Audubon land. Officers were unable to find any evidence of a helicopter in the area. The matter was referred to Beverly Airport.
ESSEX
Thursday, May 14
4:28 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of an unattended Chihuahua dog walking around Scotts Way.
11:50 a.m.: Report of an injured squirrel on the roof of an Eastern Avenue home. The squirrel ran off before Animal Control arrived on scene.
9:25 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a turkey with a broken leg on Story Street.