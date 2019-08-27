In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 27
6:52 a.m.: Police were summoned to the intersection of Western and Magnolia avenues on report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the entrance to the soccer field. The officer spoke with the driver and ran his information. No issues. The vehicle left the area.
Monday, Aug. 26
11:09 p.m.: Police summoned to a Warner Street address on report of a disturbance. Individuals were ordered to quiet down. Peace restored.
9:25 p.m.: Officers responded to the Stop & Shop supermarket on Thatcher Road on report of a male and female arguing. Police said the individuals were arguing about housing arrangements. Peace restored and the individuals left the area.
8:27 p.m.: The manager at Market Basket reported a woman attempted to steal a full cart of groceries. Officers could not locate the woman.
8:18 p.m.: Officer dispatched to Ed's Mini-Mart at Washington and Prospect streets on report of a loud group in front of the store. The group was gone when officers arrived.
2:28 p.m.: Police had an abandoned BMW towed from an on-street parking space near the intersection of Pleasant and Shepherd streets. The vehicle had been reported abandoned in late June.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 27
1:16 and 12:47 a.m.: Two cars, illegally parked on T Wharf and Granite Street, respectively, were ticketed.
12:28 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having a broken taillight.
Monday, Aug. 26
9:51 p.m.: A crosswalk sign at the Five Corners was reportedly knocked down. Police retrieved the sign.
4:44 p.m.: A Forest Street resident reported a scam caller spoofed his number.
7:35 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:01 a.m.: A driver on Parker Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
6:39 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 27
6:09 a.m.: A car was towed after the driver was stopped on Southern Avenue for having an expired license. The driver was given a verbal warning for not renewing his license.
Monday, Aug. 26
8:55 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid on Addison Street. A person was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
8:54 a.m.: A Martin Street resident requested assistance getting in her home as she couldn't get her key to work in the lock. Police were able to get her inside.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Aug. 26
9:58, 10:19 and 10:43 p.m.: Drivers on Route 128 southbound, Pleasant Street and Brook Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
8:02 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:51 p.m.: Smoke alarm activation in an apartment on The Plains. Firefighters at the scene found smoke emanating from a melting piece of plastic. The apartment was ventilated.
5:37, 6:04 and 6:32 p.m.: Drivers on Bridge Street, Lincoln Street and Summer Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
4:23 p.m.: Single-car accident on Route 128 southbound by Exit 16. No injuries were reported.
3:25 p.m.: Report of a woman asleep in her car at Beach Street. Officers checked on her and all was in order.
7:04 a.m.: Medical emergency on Saw Mill Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
