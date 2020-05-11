In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, May 10
7:42 p.m.: Vandalism was reported at Lincoln Avenue.
10:54 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered on Willow Street and disposed of safely.
10:34 a.m.: A Cherry Street caller reported his motor vehicle was damaged and was advised to notify his insurance company.
12:58 a.m.: Peace was restored after a caller reported that a dog was barking on Rockport Road.
Saturday, May 9
9:37 p.m.: Animal control was called to Coffins Beach on a report of a possible rabid raccoon.
6:53 a.m.: An East Main Street man reported that someone shot out two windows with a BB gun.
Friday, May 8
6:24 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Bass Rocks Golf Club at Beach Road for a report that someone entered the caller's motor vehicle and stole his wallet.
5:00 p.m.: A Green Street caller reported that there was an issue with his bank account.
3:12 p.m.: A woman from Rocky Neck Avenue reported that she was being harassed by her neighbor.
12:33 p.m.: Peace was restored after police were sent to Meineke Auto Service on Eastern Avenue for an issue with an unhappy customer.
9:03 a.m.: Animal control was called to the vicinity of Lane's Garage on Leonard Street for a report of a red fox.
ROCKPORT
Monday, May 11
4:11 a.m.: Lift assist on Norwood Avenue.
Sunday, May 10
11:16 p.m.: Rockport Fire Department dispatched one of its engines to cover the Essex fire station as firefighters there were tending to a blaze at Essex Seafood on Eastern Avenue.
1:51 p.m.: Report of a resident and tourist arguing on Bearskin Neck. Officers spoke with both and peace was restored.
11:45 and 8:50 a.m.: Two lift assists on Curtis Street and High Street.
Saturday, May 9
3:11 p.m.: A Manchester resident reported a relative's headstone at Locust Grove Cemetery on Washington Street in Gloucester had been tampered with. Officers contacted the Gloucester DPW to fix it. It is believed the headstone was struck accidentally by a riding lawnmower and was not purposefully tampered with.
1:30 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a chimney fire on Oak Circle. The extent of damage was unknown at press time.
4:39 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Friday, May 8
5:02 and 3:55 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Pigeon Hill and High streets. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. The person refused ambulance services.
1:10 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Railroad Avenue received a civil infraction for operating with a suspended license.
11:39 and 10:28 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Main Street and Railroad Avenue. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:28 a.m.: A Mt. Locust Avenue resident reported his unlocked car was entered overnight.
8:14 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, May 10
11:03 p.m.: Manchester Fire Department provided mutual aid to Essex Fire Department regarding a fire at Essex Seafood on Eastern Avenue in Essex.
Saturday, May 9
11:53 a.m.: A Brookwood Road resident reported someone trespassing on the property. Officers were unable to locate the trespasser. The matter is under investigation.
10:51 a.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a fallen tree blocking the roadway on Harbor Street.
Friday, May 8
5:23 p.m.: Report of a lost dog on Boardman Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
3:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person was transported to an ambulance.
ESSEX
Monday, May 11
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, May 9
11:57 p.m.: Report of a fire at Essex Seafood on Eastern Avenue. Firefighters from Hamilton, Manchester, Gloucester, Ipswich and Wenham assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries or damage to other buildings were reported. Essex Fire Chief Daniel Doucette and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey estimate $250,000 in damage was caused to the restaurant's fish market and kitchen. The fire reportedly started after a gas heater in the restaurant's ceiling was left on after closing.
12:13 a.m.: An officer reported slight damage to one of the police's cruisers. The damagewas reportedly sustained on Wednesday, May 6. The cruiser is still in operation.
Saturday, May 9
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Friday, May 8
6:30 a.m.: Daniel Durant, 35, of 10 Prospect St., was arrested in Rowley for allegedly stealing a neighbor's 2017 Volkswagen Alltrack. According to officers, the reported theft happened earlier that morning, and Rowley Police were able to arrest Durant after "be on the lookout" call was made to all neighboring departments. No damage was reported to the vehicle. According to Essex Police, Durant was later arraigned at Ipswich District Court.