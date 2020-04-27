When four Cape Ann residents heard chirping coming from a sewer drain, they knew it could only be one thing.
Or 14 tiny things.
After trying to make their way down Rockport Road to join their mother and two siblings in a nearby pond, the 14 ducklings were swept into a sewer drain with limited means of escaping.
"We don't know what happened," said Linda Fifield, a Salt Island Road resident who had been observing the family of ducks with her husband earlier that day. "We saw two women looking down at the sewer drain and you could hear these little ducklings go 'chirp, chirp, chirp."
After receiving the call, the Gloucester police officers Kevin Mackey and Mark Foote and firefighters Buddy Doucette, Dave Barrett and Paul Hudson arrived on the scene to find the best way to go about rescuing the ducklings.
"Ladder 1 showed up and immediately figured out what was going on," Fifield said.
With a resident's make-shift net — a butterfly net attached to a sapling with "duck" tape — the firefighters were able to recover a baker's dozen of ducklings.
The last one, however, took a bit more creativity.
"One got scared and went halfway up the pipe, a 3-inch round pipe," Doucette detailed.
After testing the air quality, Barrett went down one of the storm drains while Doucette opened up another drain to investigate where the duckling could have gone. Using the truck's water pump, he put a stream of water on the duckling to push it towards Barrett's end of the pipe.
From there, the duckling was "scooped up," as fire Chief Eric Smith described it.
Smith said that a rescue like this is an annual once- or twice-a-year occurrence once the "chicks hatch out of their eggs."
"One by one, all of the duckings were reunited with their mother," Fifield recounted. "She was just so grateful. You could tell she was so happy because she got all fourteen chicks back."
