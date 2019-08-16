ESSEX — The 12-year-old girl struck by a SUV on Thursday afternoon does not appear to have life-threatening injuries, according to Essex police.
The extent of her injuries were still unknown late Friday afternoon. Detective Ryan Davis, who is handling the investigation with assistance from the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team, could not comment further as the matter is under investigation. State Police referred all questions back to the Essex Police Department.
Earlier Thursday, the girl, believed to be an Essex resident, was attending Camp Dory at Centennial Grove. She signed out at 1 p.m., the time campers typically leave for the day, and took her bike home. She had her helmet on while riding.
"She was having a good day," said Chris Bevilacqua, the executive director of the Ipswich YMCA, the organization that runs Camp Dory. "We don't know much else besides what's being reported on the news."
By the time the girl began approaching Maple Street from Martin Street (Route 22), she was hit by a Ford Edge pulling a camper trailer. The speed limit is 35 mph in that area of Martin Street.
Officers responded to the accident, which was just down the street from the station, at 1:17 p.m.
She was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital and later airlifted to a Boston hospital, according to police Chief Paul Francis.
The driver, who has not been identified, is cooperating with the investigation, police said. There is still no word if charges or citations will be brought against the driver.
Francis said on Friday morning police are still trying to get more information on the accident, and no new public information is available at the time.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
