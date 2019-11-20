Shoppers at Gloucester's Market Basket supermarket can expect to see a Gloucester Police cruiser parked outside the store for six hours Saturday, but shouldn't view that as a sign of trouble.
The Gloucester Police Department will be seeking donations to fill that cruiser with food items in support of The Open Door social service agency's food pantry and annual Thanksgiving food drive. Police will be stationed with the cruiser Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of a regional Open Door effort to collect food for those in need this Thanksgiving, which falls next Thursday, Nov. 28.
Among the items police are most seeking will be canned tuna and chicken, hearty soups, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, healthy snack items, 100% juice and juice boxes and breakfast cereals. Donors are asked not to include items that are in glass containers.
The "Fill the Cruiser" drive at Market Basket, located in the Gloucester Crossing shopping complex, is being coordinated by Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, and anyone who wishes to make a donation to the drive in advance of the collection may do so by dropping off items at the police station or by emailing Nicastro at jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov.
Gloucester police will also be distributing baseball-style trading cards of local officers to children, Nicastro said.
"This is new for us this year, and it's great to have (the police) partnering with us," said Open Door Executive Director Julie LaFontaine. "We've always seen a great community response for having the police involved, so we're looking forward to a good turnout on Saturday as well."
LaFontaine said that anyone who misses the cruiser when it leaves can also drop off their items at the store and The Open Door will pick them up Monday.
The Gloucester cruiser drive is one of five such food collection drives The Open Door is operating Saturday.
Others will be at the Stop & Shop off Bass Avenue and Thatcher Road in Gloucester, Shaw's on Eastern Avenue in Gloucester and Route 133 in Ipswich, and at Market Basket on Route 133 in Rowley.
The Ipswich Police Department will also be stuffing one of its cruisers for the third straight year as part of the drive at Shaw's, LaFontaine said, while volunteers from the Ipswich YMCA will assist in collecting food items at the Market Basket in Rowley.
All of the collections are slated to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2713, or via email at rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.