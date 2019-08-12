Police: It's a sunfish, not a shark

IPSWICH — No, it wasn't a shark, police have assured beachgoers — it was just a sunfish. And there's photographic proof.
The Ipswich Police Department, via its Facebook page, shared an update on the possible fin sighting Monday morning. Crane Beach was cleared Sunday after a possible fin sighting, and police said they had received another report Monday morning of a fin near the swim zone.
An extensive search Sunday had turned up nothing, but this time, Marine Patrol Officer Brian Murphy found the perpetrator and snapped a photo of it.
"It is an ocean sunfish, which are common to our waters and often mistaken for sharks," read the update from police.
In some sad news, however, the department also reported that an injured seal that was found Sunday on Little Neck Beach had died in transport down to Buzzards Bay.
"This young seal had an open umbilical cord that did not heal after birth. Unfortunately the young seal passed in transport to rehab," police said.
Ipswich Animal Control had consulted with the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, about the situation on Sunday, and staff from the center were transporting the seal to Buzzards Bay.
