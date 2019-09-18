A Gloucester man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say he struck and damaged a gas pump with his truck and then fled the scene on foot.
Christopher Fox, 39, of 16 Marchant St., was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class B drug, leaving the scene of property damage, resisting arrest and failing to identify himself to police as the motor vehicle operator.
Officers Heidi Fialho, Josiah Aberle and Kyle Lucido, along with Sgt. Chris Frates, responded to a call at 3:29 p.m. at Tony Tally's Petroleum World on Maplewood Avenue. An employee reported a green truck had struck and damaged one of the station's gas pumps. The driver then parked in the station lot and left on foot. Officers ran the license plate and found the car was registered to Fox.
Lucido then spotted loose hypodermic needles inside the vehicle through one of the windows, according to an incident report.
A short time later, one of the employees spotted a person he believed was the driver, later identified as Fox, walking across the street from the station. Fox refused to identify himself to the officers and claimed he did not have any identification on him.
When Fialho told Fox she was investigating an accident involving his vehicle, he replied: "There isn't any damage to the pump," according to the police report. Aberle and Fialho also observed that Fox appeared to be intoxicated. They said he refused to perform a field sobriety test. As officers tried to put him in handcuffs, he continued to pull away.
Once in handcuffs, officers found a car key and three sublingual suboxone strips without a prescription in his pocket, the report says. The key was able to start the ignition in the green truck parked in the station lot. The truck was later towed by Tally's.
~ Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 17
10:23 p.m.: Micah Smith, 22, of Ashland, Virginia, was arrested for disturbing the peace and defacing property. The owners of Duckworth's Bistrot on East Main Street reported a person had broken a glass door and left the scene, heading toward Rocky Neck. Officers Andrew Knickle and Kevin Mackey searched the area and found Smith walking near Beacon Marine. According to the police report, Smith appeared to be intoxicated and was bleeding from his left hand. He admitted to the officers that he broke the glass door at Duckworth's. This was the second time that night Smith had the police called on him. At 9:51 p.m., bar staff at Pratty's Cape Ann Vets on Parker Street reported he was involved in a verbal dispute outside the bar. Smith had left the area without incident.
9:04 p.m.: A group of children reported a cat was hit and killed by a car at the corner of Spring Street and Prospect Street. Animal Control was notified.
2:10 p.m.: A car and boat trailer accidentally rolled down the River Road boat ramp and into the ocean. The owner of the car said he forgot to put it in park. The Coast Guard and Harbormaster were on scene to assist. Eventually, the car was towed out by Tally's Towing.
9:36 a.m.: A person reported two credit cards, five suboxone film strips and 10 clonidine tablets were stolen from his vehicle.
7:58 a.m.: Security at Applied Materials on Dory Road reported a car hit one of their buildings, caused damage and left the scene. The report is still being written.
Monday, Sept. 16
8:18 p.m.: Savannah Delaney, 35, of 66 Centennial Ave., was arrested at the McDonalds on Maplewood Avenue on a straight warrant issued out of Boston District Court.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Sept. 17
11:39 p.m.: Report of a foghorn going off around T Wharf. Officers had a similar call on Friday when they discovered the sound was coming from a nearby dock rubbing against a wooden post.
8:25 p.m.: A person reported that the side mirror on her car was clipped while it was parked on Broadway. A crash report was filed.
7:41 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation and defective equipment.
5:44 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite Street and King Street received a written warning for improperly displaying a license plate.
3:10 p.m.: Report of a film crew blocking traffic on Granite Street. Officers spoke with the crew.
10:06 a.m.: Report of an assault on Sandy Bay Terrace. Officers at the scene determined it was a verbal argument and no assault took place. Both people were spoken to and peace was restored.
9:27 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Broadway Terrace was towed by Tally's Towing.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 18
10:12 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for speeding.
7:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Smiths Point Road. The person refused ambulance transport.
7:12 p.m.: A manhole cover on School Street was reportedly causing a sink hole. Officers coned off the area and National Grid was notified to fix the issue.
8:15 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a low-hanging branch on Forster Road.
3:57 a.m.: Alarm activation on Summer Street. Officers searched and cleared the area.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 18
3:30 a.m.: Fire alarm at a Lufkin Point Lane residence. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no evidence of smoke or fire. Carbon monoxide scans also came back negative. It was determined the fire alarm was malfunctioning.
12:23 a.m.: Report of an intoxicated woman yelling in the middle of Southern Avenue. A man who was accompanying her took her away from the area.
