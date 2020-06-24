NEWBURYPORT — As many as five Market Basket employees were forced to tackle and restrain a suspected shoplifter Tuesday morning until local police arrived.
Christopher Fox, 39, of Sadler Street, in Gloucester, was charged with shoplifting and admitted responsibility for the misdemeanor during a video hearing at Newburyport District Court hours later.
Fox was released from custody after the charge was filed.
A Market Basket assistant manager told local police that starting around 8:45 a.m., Fox was in the store for about half an hour acting suspiciously. Fox was seen on video walking into the restroom with a shopping basket containing a few items. Shopping baskets are not allowed in restrooms. When Fox came out of the restroom, a store manager asked Fox if he could make sure he had not hidden any store items. At that point a bottle of skin cream valued at $15 fell from Fox's shorts.
"When (an employee) asked to check his backpack for additional store items, Fox tried to run for the exit," the manager said, according to a Newburyport police report.
Store employees stopped Fox and held him on the floor as the police were called.
"He was covered by approximately four or five employees holding him down," Newburyport police Officer Charles Vorderis wrote in his report.
Fox told Vorderis that he was going to pay for the hand cream but did not have a chance because he was jumped by Market Basket employees after using the restroom.
"When he came out, he was confronted by an employee who had accused him of stealing. The next thing he knew he was 'on the ground getting beat up,'" Vorderis wrote in his report.
A check of Fox's record showed two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Court records do not show why the warrants were issued but a motion to hold Fox on the warrants was denied by Judge Peter Doyle.
No more Market Basket items were found on Fox or in his backpack. After suffering a few cuts and complaining of shortness of breath, Fox was brought to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport as a precaution.
