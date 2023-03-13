ROCKPORT — A victim suffered serious injuries in a fall in Rockport this afternoon.
Hours after the injuries, details are scant and Rockport police weren't releasing any additional information.
According to the Northeast Massachusetts Emergency Alert System, the victim fell about 20 feet to the ground at 68 Thatcher Road sometime after 2 p.m. Monday.
Police report the victim was transported by ambulance to Gloucester’s O’Maley Innovation School and then transported by a Medflight helicopter to a Boston hospital.
More information will be made available as details are released.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.