Police: Missing Rockport woman presumed dead  

ROCKPORT — A woman who went missing from Rockport in 2018 is presumed dead.
Theresa A. "Tracy" Coen, 52, of Penzance Road in Rockport and of Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, was last heard from on a Saturday in mid March. An investigation indicated she left her Rockport home without any of her belongings.
"The Theresa Coen case remains an open investigation," said a statement from Rockport police Chief John Horvath. "Theresa Coen is presumed dead and there is no indication of any foul play regarding her disappearance.
Horvath made the statement Thursday after being asked by the Times about a report that Coen's remains were found on a beach in Chatham.
Gloucester police Chief Edward Conley III divulged the information during a video podcast with Good Morning Gloucester that was streamed live on Facebook on Thursday morning. He was invited on the program to discuss the recent disappearance of Gloucester resident Abbie Flynn.
When asked by host Joey Ciaramitaro if Flynn's disappearance correlated "to the missing Rockport woman from a couple years ago," Conley responded: "The missing Rockport woman is no longer missing. I don't know if that was reported. The remains were found on Chatham Beach. There was a DNA match on Chatham Beach. I can't comment into the specifics of that case because I really don't know, but some of her remains were found and the genetic DNA testing confirmed that that was her. I don't want to speak for the Rockport Police Department but what I understand is they have a good sense of what happened there and foul play wasn't involved."
Conley confirmed to the Times he was indeed talking about Coen. Gloucester police officers had been discussing the Coen case at the command post when they were working to make a hypothesis of what may have happened to Flynn, he said.
Conley referred all other questions regarding Coen to the Rockport Police Department.
In the statement sent to the Times on the Coen case, Horvath confirmed the department has "developed some investigative information that will not be released for the integrity of the investigation and privacy reasons."
"Out of respect for the Coen Family we will not be making any further statement regarding the investigation." the statement continued.
Rockport Police are continuing to assist Gloucester Police in the Flynn investigation, Horvath said, and "there is no identified connection between the two cases."
Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney's office, deferred all comments to Horvath on Thursday. When asked for comment on a Times story regarding the Coen case published Wednesday, Kimball had said the matter is "still under investigation."
The Cape Cod District Attorneys' office, which covers Chatham, did return calls for comment on this story.
Taylor Ann Bradford contributed to this story by Michael Cronin. He may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
