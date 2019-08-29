A 33-year-old Gloucester woman faces two drunken driving charges — including child endangerment while operating under the influence of alcohol — after she was pulled over Wednesday night and officers discovered her 9-year-old child in the back seat.
Torrie A. Robinson-Neff of 10 Leonard St. was arrested after a traffic stop at 11:16 p.m. near 321 Washington St. Patrolman Kevin Mackey, whose cruiser was trailing her vehicle, said he observed her twice cross the solid yellow dividing line.
"I asked her why she was crossing over the line and she stated that she was texting her mother telling her she was on the way home," Mackey wrote in his report. "I detected her eyes were glassy and bloodshot, she had a strong odor of liquor coming from her person. I asked her if she had been drinking tonight and she said no. I noticed the child in the back seat of the motor vehicle."
Mackey said Robinson-Neff was unsteady on her feet upon exiting her vehicle. After she told the officer she'd had one drink, Mackey conducted several field sobriety checks, which he stated she failed. An officer administered a portable breath test that police said indicated Robinson-Neff's blood alcohol content was 0.14 percent — higher than the state's maximum legal level of 0.08 percent.
Robinson-Neff was transported to the Gloucester station. She agreed to take another breath test, but the Gloucester breath test machine was down. She was transported to Rockport, where her two tests, administered almost two hours after the initial traffic stop, registered 0.106 percent and 0.105 percent respectively, according to police
A family member came and picked up the child.
Robinson-Neff was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor and child endangerment while operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor. She also was charged with failure to stay within marked lanes and texting while driving.
She was arraigned on the charges Thursday at Gloucester District Court and released on personal recognizance.
Robinson-Neff is scheduled to return to court for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 1.
