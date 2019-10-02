ROWLEY – Two days after the commuter rail station was evacuated after a used pressure cooker was left on a bench, causing delays up and down the MBTA's Newburyport/Rockport line, the town's police chief said his department knows where the item came from, but not who placed it on the bench.
In a email, Police Chief Scott Dumas said a resident on Ocean Boulevard confirmed he or she had placed the pressure cooker and other kitchen items on the corner of Railroad Avenue and Depot Way for people to take. Police were able to track down the item's origin after canvassing the area around the commuter rail station.
"We have no further leads at this time as to who may have moved the cooker to the platform. The case is closed upon further information," Dumas said in a statement.
Police and fire units responded to the commuter rail station Monday about 6 a.m. after receiving word of an unattended pressure cooker and evacuated the station. The MBTA Transit Police Bomb Squad responded and determined the container was harmless.
The two men behind the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, which killed three people and injured hundreds along Boylston Street during the race, used two pressure cookers packed with explosives to cause the carnage.
On Monday, commuter train traffic was stopped before the Rowley station in both directions during the initial investigation. After the pressure cooker was found to be empty, trains were allowed to continue and the station and parking lot reopened.
In an earlier phone interview, Dumas said the person reporting the pressure cooker was put in a "tough situation" but made the right decision.
"It's unfortunate but these are the times we live in," Dumas said.
Dave Rogers may be contacted at drogers@gloucestertimes.com
