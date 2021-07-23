Interested in participating in the Gloucester Police Department's Kops-N-Kids youth angler program? You're not alone. Now you have until July 28 to sign up for an increased number of trips during the rest of the summer.
The new program that unites Gloucester youngsters with police officers to share in the glories of saltwater fishing, and to break down barriers between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, has received an outpouring of interest since its inception.
So, the organizers within the police department's Community Impact Unit are making changes on the fly to accommodate as many kids as possible before summer ends.
"Due to overwhelming program interest, as well as time constrictions, the department will stop accepting applications for the program on Wednesday, July 28," Gloucester police said Thursday.
To accommodate as many young anglers as possible, the department said it is tripling the number of fishing trips aboard the city's police boat to six a week — with three young anglers on each trip — from the current two trips.
"This will allow 18 students to participate in the weekly program," it said.
Weather permitting, the next scheduled two-hour trips are on Tuesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 29. Each day will feature three trips — 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The successful applicants for those trips will be announced Friday on the Kops-N-Kids Facebook page.
"Additional trips will be announced in the coming weeks," the department said.
The program is open to Gloucester youngsters age 5 and older and a parent or guardian is encouraged to accompany their kids on the boat. Life vests and fishing gear will be provided, along with instruction from officers on baiting hooks, casting and releasing fish, as well as preferred conservation practices.
To sign up, visit the Community Impact Unit inside Brown's Mall or Three Lantern Marine on Parker Street to fill out an application and safety waiver. Completed applications and waivers also may be emailed before the deadline to Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, the commander of the Community Impact Unit, at jnicastro@gloucester-ma-gov.
The program completed its first two trips on Monday.
"These trips could not have gone more smoothly," Nicastro said. "This was truly a unique experience for everyone involved and we are so happy that our officers were able to teach our young residents about fishing."
