The Gloucester Police Department has received a sizable grant for initiatives that aim to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.
The department was awarded a $10,500 grant from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security's Office of Grants and Research. This grant will fund multiple high-visibility traffic enforcement initiatives for 2020 including addressing impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seat belt usage.
"Speeding is a significant problem on Gloucester's narrow and congested streets, which poses a serious danger to motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians," Chief Edward Conley III said in a statement Monday announcing the grant.
Throughout the year, the department will participate in campaigns such as "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click it or Ticket," where officers in cruisers will address related violations. Officers will also take part in educational efforts.
"Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all of the people on the road around them, including law enforcement officers," according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
According to the NHTSA, speeding killed 9,378 people in 2018.
The city's initiatives are aimed not only at lowering that number, but also with providing residents with the substantive education that informs them of the rules of the road.
"We hope this initiative will remind drivers that speeding is not only hazardous to you and everyone around you, it is also illegal," Conley said.
RISKY DRIVING
When it comes to avoiding aggressive driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) offers three tips for drivers:
1. Don't offend, such as cutting off, driving slowly in the left lane, tailgating, and making obscene gestures.
2. Don't engage with angry drivers and avoid eye contact.
3. Adjust your attitude by not making it a contest, putting yourself in the other driver's shoes, and ask for help if you think you have a problem.
