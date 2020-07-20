BOSTON — Lawmakers debating plans to certify police officers are bogging down over the question of whether to shield them from civil lawsuits.
On Wednesday, the state House of Representatives is expected to take up sweeping legislation that would overhaul policing by banning the use of chokeholds and tear gas and creating a state commission to certify and decertify police officers.
The Senate approved a version of the the bill last week.
But a flash point in the debate, which comes two months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked widespread protests, is a state law that shields individual police officers from civil lawsuits for brutality or other alleged misconduct.
The Senate bill, approved by a 30-7 vote last week, limits the "qualified immunity" protecting officers from facing civil lawsuits. But a House bill that emerged over the weekend would only revoke immunity for officers who are decertified for misconduct.
Lawmakers are divided, and not just along party lines. While the Legislature's Republican minority is near uniformly opposed to lowering that legal shield, a number of Democrats say they too don't want to entirely lift qualified immunity. They fear a torrent of spurious lawsuits that cities and towns would be left to defend on behalf of officers, thus draining local budgets.
Rep. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, said he opposes lifting those legal protections.
"It puts police in a dangerous situation," he said. "They have to make split-second decisions and shouldn't have to worry if they're going to be sued for it."
Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, said she too has concerns. She said the House version of the bill strikes a "balance" to "ensure that police officers will take risks to protect us and not hesitate because they fear frivolous lawsuits."
Massachusetts is one of only a few states that doesn't have a statewide certification process for police, which lawmakers in both parties say is necessary. While the state now requires police training, individual departments are left to oversee it.
The House bill would create an independent Police Standards and Training Commission, similar to those used in other states, to oversee the licensing of every officer in the state every three years. The commission could decertify officers for misconduct or who are convicted of felonies.
"Having an independent commission that can revoke a police officer’s license is an essential and powerful tool to get rid of officers who do not respect the rights of all citizens," Campbell said. "It holds them accountable to us."
Gov. Charlie Baker, a second-term Republican, filed his own police reform proposal last month that included certification for officers. He hasn't weighed in on the question of legal immunity.
Republican lawmakers say they support certification, but they question the need to address legal immunity.
Some are accusing Democrats of weighing down the proposal with too many controversial provisions.
"They're wasting an opportunity to address a serious issue," said Rep. Brad Hill, R-Ipswich. "We are trying to make sure that what happened in the George Floyd case never happens in Massachusetts. It's amazing to me that we have to go through all of this for what we all think is a simple remedy."
Police unions have blasted efforts to lift the legal protections, saying it would unleash a wave of frivolous lawsuits and prevent them from doing their jobs.
James Machado, executive director of the Massachusetts Police Association, said in a statement the Senate version of the bill "takes handcuffs off drug dealers and gang bangers and puts them on police."
