In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, June 12
12:07 p.m.: A caller from Washington Street reported forgery/counterfeiting.
11:52 a.m.: A caller reported that someone was trespassing on Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road.
11:09 a.m.: A school problem was reported at O'Maley School on Cherry Street. Police confirmed that it is currently under investigation.
3:37 a.m.: A noise complaint was reported on Washington Street.
Three noise complaints were reported on Winthrop Avenue between 1:54 a.m. and 4:28 a.m.
Thursday, June 11
10:57 p.m.: A suspicious activity with a motor vehicle was reported at Wheeler Street. Upon arrival, police were unable to find the reported vehicle.
12:17 p.m.: A caller from Corliss Avenue reported lost/found property.
11:41 a.m.: A case of fraudulent identity theft was reported from Poplar Court.
ROCKPORT
Friday, June 12
3:51 a.m.: Medical emergency on Penzance Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Thursday, June 11
7:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:49 p.m.: A West Wharf Road resident reported an issue with raccoons on their property. Animal Control was notified.
7:05 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pioneer Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:29 p.m.: A person reported they lost their hearing aid on Main Street.
12:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:33 a.m.: A Parker Street resident reported an electrical smell in their home. Firefighters shut the electricity off on the side of the house with the odor.
8:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
5:03 p.m.: Lift assist at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Magnolia Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:01 p.m.: A Beach Street resident reported a flag was stolen from their property.
ESSEX
Friday, June 12
12:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Maple Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Thursday, June 11
3:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:56 p.m.: Officers removed branches from the roadway on Apple Street.
9:36 a.m.: Medical emergency on Choate Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.