When a child experiences trauma at home or in the community, the stress can negatively affect his or her overall learning experience.
With hopes of providing trauma-sensitive support in and outside of the classroom, the Gloucester Police Department will become the first police department in the Essex County to implement the "Handle with Care" initiative. The program enables officers to notify schools if they encounter a child at a traumatic scene.
"The goal of this is to keep an eye on kids if they start missing school or start falling asleep in school," said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, who will be heading up the program alongside two school resource officers and a liaison from each of the city's school. "Then that student can get flagged and services can be provided to him or her and their family."
When a child is identified at a traumatic scene, an officer will fill out a confidential notification with the child's name, age, school, and a message to "Handle with Care" to the school that child attends.
"That is all the information we give to the schools," Nicastro explained. "We don't give them any information on what the trauma was."
The notification form can be sent by email, text, or called in to the police dispatch to send an email or text.
Once the school has the provided information, it is expected to give that child a safe person and space where they can receive additional support and determine the need for on-going counseling or other mental health services.
Both the schools and policeare expected to maintain confidentiality throughout the entire process and not address the child about the incident.
"Our schools' response needs to shift from 'What is wrong with you?' to 'What happened to you?' " Nicastro emphasized.
Nicastro received unanimous approval from the city's School Committee at Wednesday night's meeting to initiate the program.
"It is kind of funny that it isn't already protocol," School Committee member Joel Favazza said Wednesday night.
Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince, who works as the office manager for clerk magistrates' office at Gloucester District Court, believes that this initiative is long overdue.
"It is unbelievable how many student-victims there are in this community," Teixeira Prince said. "There is no doubt in my mind that a program like this needs to happen."
The initiative will come at no additional cost to taxpayers.
As 60% of children in the United States have been exposed to violence, crime, or abuse, the "Handle with Care" initiative has a mission to provide kids who are exposed to trauma with emotional, academic support at school.
"Childhood exposure to violence and trauma, without the right supports, is often associated with increased risk of poor outcomes in emotional, behavioral and physical health over the life span," according to Handle With Care Memorandum of Understanding between Gloucester Public Schools and Police Department.
Since the program was started in 2013, 65 cities have started their own Handle With Care programs, including Plymouth and Worcester in Massachusetts.
As a part of the Gloucester Police Department's Community Impact Unit, the implementation of the Handle With Care initiative is part of a larger mission.
"When a police officer goes to someone's house and goes into somebody's house, that is traumatic for a child," Nicastro said. "That is why we started the Kops-N-Kids program, so they see us as normal human beings and not somebody that only shows up when there is a traumatic event."
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
